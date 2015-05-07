Newcastle's John Carver: I'm the best coach in the Premier League

Media playback is not supported on this device John Carver: 'I'm the best coach in the Premier League'

John Carver says he is the "best coach in the Premier League", despite leading relegation-threatened Newcastle to only nine points from a possible 48.

The 50-year-old was asked to take over as manager from Alan Pardew at the end of 2014, but the team have only won two games under his stewardship.

Newcastle are two points above the drop zone with three games left, having lost their last eight successive matches.

"I still think I'm the best coach in the Premier League," he said.

Shearer 'surprised' by Coloccini letter

"If I have the right tools I can do the job. I'm doing the job to the best of my ability."

Newcastle host West Brom on Saturday before playing away at relegation rivals QPR on 16 May. The final game of the season, on Sunday, 24 May, is home to West Ham.

Carver, who is in temporary charge, has been criticised by Magpies supporters in recent weeks.

And BBC Sport learnt that Derby manager Steve McClaren was asked to take over from Carver for the final three games of the season, starting with Saturday's home game against West Brom.

However, McClaren stated he was "100% committed" to the Rams, while the Magpies announced Carver would remain in charge.

"I never offered to resign, walk away," said Carver.

"Once I had a conversation with [managing director] Lee Charnley, I knew what my position was. They never asked me to resign. I knew I was in this for the next three games."

Route to safety for the bottom five Leicester (34 pts) Hull (34 pts) Sunderland (33 pts) QPR (27 points) Burnley (26 pts) Southampton (H) Burnley (H) Everton (A) Manchester City (A) Hull (A) Sunderland (A) Tottenham (A) Leicester (H) Newcastle (H) Stoke (H) QPR (H) Man Utd (H) Arsenal (A) Leicester (A) Aston Villa A) Chelsea (A)

Carver was confronted by a group of supporters during April's home defeat by Swansea, and arranged to meet two of the fans for a "cup of tea".

Supporters have also vented their frustrations at owner Mike Ashley, staging protests and calling for him to leave the club.

During Thursday's news conference, Carver also produced a handwritten letter said to be from club captain Fabricio Coloccini, which was published as an open letter to fans on the club website this week.

The Argentine defender had called on fans to put their differences aside and support the team, with Carver stating that it was not a "PR stunt".