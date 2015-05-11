Match ends, Swindon Town 5, Sheffield United 5.
Swindon Town 5-5 Sheffield United (7-6 agg)
Swindon reached the League One play-off final after a 10-goal epic against Sheffield United ended in a draw.
The Robins were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes thanks to Ben Gladwin's brace, before Michael Smith extended the lead.
A Nathan Thompson own goal and Chris Basham's header reduced the lead and Steven Davies replied to Smith's penalty after the break.
Jon Obika looked to have settled it but late goals from Matty Done and Che Adams pulled United level on the night.
However, Swindon held on to win the tie 7-6 on aggregate - setting a new record for the highest number of goals in a play-off semi-final - and Mark Cooper's side will now take on Preston in the League One play-off final at Wembley on 24 May.
For Sheffield United, their torrid run continues, with the Blades suffering their eighth consecutive play-off defeat, while the loss also ensures they will spend a fifth successive season in League One.
Swindon - who finished fourth - will face a Preston side who ended the season with a 10-point advantage over the Robins and who sealed their place in the final on Sunday by completing a two-legged victory over Chesterfield.
|Record breakers
|Swindon's 5-5 draw with Sheffield United broke the record for the most goals in a single play-off match.
|The 13 goals in the semi-final tie is also a new record, surpassing the 12 that were netted in Crewe's 9-3 aggregate win over Walsall in a fourth-tier semi-final in 1993.
Swindon reached Wembley the hard way, having looked to have secured victory on more than one occasion in an enthralling second leg.
Gladwin, who missed a penalty in the first leg four days earlier, gave Swindon a stunning start with his half-volley from 20 yards powering past Mark Howard, before he tapped home Nathan Byrne's cross at the back post for 2-0.
The Robins were three goals up inside 18 minutes, and 5-1 up in the tie, with Smith showing good tenacity to win back possession and fire in from close range.
Blades had a lifeline less than 60 seconds later when Jamie Murphy's shot deflected in off Thompson and Basham's powerful diving header from Bob Harris's cross reduced the deficit further.
Swindon had their fourth goal of the night when Jermaine Hylton was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Howard and Smith converted from the spot.
Just as the tie looked over, Davies's header from another Harris cross made it 4-3 on the night, before Swindon substitute Obika dinked home to make it 5-3.
The game was not over yet though, as first Done slotted home for 5-4 and then in the last minute Adams equalised for the visitors.
Swindon held on through seven minutes of injury time to put themselves one game away from ending a 15-year absence from the second tier, with the final whistle sparking a pitch invasion and wild celebrations.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 2ThompsonSubstituted forObikaat 57'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 5Stephens
- 6Turnbull
- 3ByrneBooked at 90mins
- 4Luongo
- 8KasimBooked at 90mins
- 7GladwinBooked at 90minsSubstituted forRossi Brancoat 90+4'minutes
- 36Ricketts
- 24HyltonSubstituted forRodgersat 62'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 20Obika
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 26Rodgers
- 29Rossi Branco
- 31Randall-Hurran
- 32Marshall
Sheff Utd
- 1HowardBooked at 58mins
- 26Freeman
- 2AlcockBooked at 81mins
- 19McEveleyBooked at 45mins
- 3Harris
- 7FlynnSubstituted forAdamsat 85'minutes
- 18CouttsBooked at 67mins
- 6Basham
- 9Murphy
- 14Done
- 12McNultySubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Doyle
- 16Davies
- 17McGahey
- 24Turner
- 29Adams
- 32Davies
- 35Holt
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 13,065
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away10
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
