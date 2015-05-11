Swindon Town 5-5 Sheffield United (7-6 agg)

Swindon's Ben Gladwin, who had a penalty saved in the first leg, scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second leg

Swindon reached the League One play-off final after a 10-goal epic against Sheffield United ended in a draw.

The Robins were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes thanks to Ben Gladwin's brace, before Michael Smith extended the lead.

A Nathan Thompson own goal and Chris Basham's header reduced the lead and Steven Davies replied to Smith's penalty after the break.

Jon Obika looked to have settled it but late goals from Matty Done and Che Adams pulled United level on the night.

However, Swindon held on to win the tie 7-6 on aggregate - setting a new record for the highest number of goals in a play-off semi-final - and Mark Cooper's side will now take on Preston in the League One play-off final at Wembley on 24 May.

For Sheffield United, their torrid run continues, with the Blades suffering their eighth consecutive play-off defeat, while the loss also ensures they will spend a fifth successive season in League One.

Swindon - who finished fourth - will face a Preston side who ended the season with a 10-point advantage over the Robins and who sealed their place in the final on Sunday by completing a two-legged victory over Chesterfield.

Record breakers Swindon's 5-5 draw with Sheffield United broke the record for the most goals in a single play-off match. The 13 goals in the semi-final tie is also a new record, surpassing the 12 that were netted in Crewe's 9-3 aggregate win over Walsall in a fourth-tier semi-final in 1993.

Swindon reached Wembley the hard way, having looked to have secured victory on more than one occasion in an enthralling second leg.

Gladwin, who missed a penalty in the first leg four days earlier, gave Swindon a stunning start with his half-volley from 20 yards powering past Mark Howard, before he tapped home Nathan Byrne's cross at the back post for 2-0.

The Robins were three goals up inside 18 minutes, and 5-1 up in the tie, with Smith showing good tenacity to win back possession and fire in from close range.

Blades had a lifeline less than 60 seconds later when Jamie Murphy's shot deflected in off Thompson and Basham's powerful diving header from Bob Harris's cross reduced the deficit further.

Swindon had their fourth goal of the night when Jermaine Hylton was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Howard and Smith converted from the spot.

Just as the tie looked over, Davies's header from another Harris cross made it 4-3 on the night, before Swindon substitute Obika dinked home to make it 5-3.

The game was not over yet though, as first Done slotted home for 5-4 and then in the last minute Adams equalised for the visitors.

Swindon held on through seven minutes of injury time to put themselves one game away from ending a 15-year absence from the second tier, with the final whistle sparking a pitch invasion and wild celebrations.

Nigel Clough's Sheffield United have now failed in all eight of their play-off campaigns

Mark Cooper is hoping to take Swindon back into the second tier after a 15-year absence

Michael Smith netted Swindon's fourth from the penalty spot

Jon Obika's smartly taken goal ended up being Swindon's winner in the tie

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood was among a host of bosses in attendance at the County Ground