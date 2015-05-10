WSL 1: Manchester City Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies

Eniola Aluko's goal helped ensure Chelsea go into the World Cup break unbeaten in 2015

Leaders Chelsea shared the spoils with Manchester City to go two points clear at the top of the Women's Super League One table ahead of the World Cup break.

Eniola Aluko opened the scoring for the visitors, converting Ji So-Yun's squared ball from inside the area.

Toni Duggan levelled before the break, firing home from a Natasha Harding cross after the winger had her own shot saved by Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Lindahl ensured a point for Chelsea, denying Natasha Flint a late winner.

Both sides had plenty of chances to claim maximum points, Gemma Davison saw her effort palmed away by City keeper Karen Bardsley, while Demi Stokes sent an effort into the side netting and Nikita Parris had a penalty appeal turned down following a challenge from Hannah Blundell at the other end.

The draw meant Chelsea finish the first half of the season unbeaten, while City remained in sixth position.

Manchester City forward Toni Duggan:

"I'm a bit disappointed. When you work as hard as that as a team and put in a performance, I think we deserved the win and I think it's unfortunate we only came away with the point.

"We can be proud of ourselves today but we need to start putting points on the board.

"Tonight sets us up nicely for the second half of the season."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes:

"We came here to get that result and to remain unbeaten and we leave with exactly what we set out to do.

"I'm especially pleased with my squad. Players came off the bench and I thought they really lifted the energy today.

"I'm just happy to go into the international break undefeated."

Manchester City Women: Bardsley; Bronze, Houghton, Radtke, Stokes; Beattie; Harding (Flint 74), Nightingale (McManus 74), Christiansen, Duggan; Parris.

Substitutes not used: Brooks, Brougham, Lipman, Wiltshire, Johnston.

Chelsea Ladies: Lindahl; Blundell, Flaherty, Fahey, Rafferty; Bright, Chapman; Aluko, Spence (Borges 46), Davison (Groenen 75); So-Yun (Coombs 86).

Substitutes not used: Hourihan, Brett, Melwald, Banusic.

Attendance: 750

Referee: Robert Jones