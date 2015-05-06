Forfar Athletic 3-0 Stranraer

Gavin Swankie was Forfar's man of the match

Forfar Athletic took a major step towards the Scottish Championship play-off final with three second-half goals against League One rivals Stranraer.

The Loons dominated the first half and Gavin Swankie fired against the crossbar before Omar Kader rifled home from a Chris Templeman pass.

Forfar's Kerr Hay was denied by a post before Swankie slotted in their second with three minutes remaining.

And substitute Hay converted Martyn Fotheringham's pass in stoppage time.

The two sides had entered the play-off semi-final having both missed out on the title, won by Greenock Morton, on the final day of the season.

Stranraer's fine 3-1 win away to fourth-placed Brechin City ensured that Stephen Aitken's side finished second ahead of Forfar, who suffered a surprise home defeat by relegation-threatened Ayr United.

However, it is Dick Campbell's Forfar who hold the upper hand ahead of Saturday's second leg.