Forfar Athletic 3-0 Stranraer

Forfar Athletic took a major step towards the Scottish Championship play-off final with three second-half goals against League One rivals Stranraer.
The Loons dominated the first half and Gavin Swankie fired against the crossbar before Omar Kader rifled home from a Chris Templeman pass.
Forfar's Kerr Hay was denied by a post before Swankie slotted in their second with three minutes remaining.
And substitute Hay converted Martyn Fotheringham's pass in stoppage time.
The two sides had entered the play-off semi-final having both missed out on the title, won by Greenock Morton, on the final day of the season.
Stranraer's fine 3-1 win away to fourth-placed Brechin City ensured that Stephen Aitken's side finished second ahead of Forfar, who suffered a surprise home defeat by relegation-threatened Ayr United.
However, it is Dick Campbell's Forfar who hold the upper hand ahead of Saturday's second leg.
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 2TravisBooked at 67minsSubstituted forMalinat 89'minutes
- 4MalcolmBooked at 73mins
- 5DodsBooked at 66mins
- 3Kennedy
- 7KaderSubstituted forHayat 72'minutes
- 6Young
- 8Fotheringham
- 11DenholmBooked at 35mins
- 9TemplemanSubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 12Dale
- 14Malin
- 15Smith
- 16Hay
- 17Clark
- 18Yates
- 19King
Stranraer
- 1Mitchell
- 2Pettigrew
- 4Rumsby
- 5McKeownSubstituted forMcShaneat 75'minutes
- 3LongridgeBooked at 74mins
- 6Bell
- 8RobertsonBooked at 35mins
- 7Winter
- 9StirlingSubstituted forMalcolmat 69'minutes
- 11Gibson
- 10LongworthSubstituted forStoneyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Malcolm
- 14Stoney
- 15Russell
- 16McShane
- 19Tobin
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 717
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 3, Stranraer 0.
Foul by Martin Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic).
Jackson Longridge (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 3, Stranraer 0. Kerr Hay (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Fotheringham.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Forfar Athletic).
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Gavin Malin replaces Michael Travis.
Kerr Hay (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Gibson (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Stranraer 0. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Kerr Hay (Forfar Athletic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Craig Smith (Forfar Athletic).
Steven Bell (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Jon McShane replaces Frank McKeown because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Smith replaces Chris Templeman.
Booking
Jackson Longridge (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Stranraer).
Booking
Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Kerr Hay replaces Omar Kader.
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Craig Malcolm replaces Stephen Stirling.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Daniel Stoney replaces Jamie Longworth.
Booking
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
William Gibson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Frank McKeown (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 0. Omar Kader (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Templeman.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.