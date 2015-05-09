Match ends, Ipswich Town 1, Norwich City 1.
Ipswich Town 1-1 Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Substitute Paul Anderson's equaliser ensured Ipswich go into the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against local rivals Norwich level after a draw at Portman Road.
In the 98th East Anglian derby, Jonny Howson slotted the visitors in front from Cameron Jerome's delivery.
But Anderson, on for the injured Luke Varney, turned home the equaliser after Freddie Sears' initial shot was saved.
The tie is in the balance ahead of next Saturday's return leg at Carrow Road.
Eight points separated the two sides at the end of the season, as the Canaries just missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League automatically, despite winning 15 of their 22 games since former Hamilton boss Alex Neil took charge in January.
Ipswich, who scraped into the play-offs for the first time in 10 years despite a final-day defeat by Blackburn, are hoping to end a 13-year stay in the second tier.
|Championship play-off semi-finals
|Friday: Brentford 1-2 Middlesbrough
|Saturday: Ipswich Town 1-1 Norwich City
|Friday, 15 May: Middlesbrough v Brentford
|Saturday, 16 May: Norwich City v Ipswich Town
They had the first real chance of a match Neil billed as one of the biggest East Anglian derbies ever, when Canaries keeper John Ruddy did brilliantly to deny Sears, before recovering quickly to keep out Varney's headed rebound.
Norwich, though, grew into the game and came within inches of the lead when Alex Tettey curled just past the post from outside the area.
Play had to be halted for an extended period when Varney was stretchered off with what looked to be a nasty ankle injury, but Ipswich regrouped and both Anderson and Murphy missed headed chances as Town pressed.
However, Jerome was too strong for Tommy Smith and he played in a pinpoint left-wing ball for the onrushing Howson to sidefoot home into the corner past Bartosz Bialkowski and give the visitors the lead.
Town would not be deterred, and in the six minutes added on for Varney's injury, they levelled when Ruddy parried Sears' shot into the path of Murphy, and although he was kept out, midfielder Anderson found a gap to slot past two defenders on the line.
The second half struggled to live up to the pace of the first, but Canaries midfielder Bradley Johnson saw a fizzing shot deflected wide by Luke Chambers.
Murphy, Town's top scorer with 27 goals this season, then broke through on goal but his shot was blocked by a Norwich defender and the two sides had to settle for a draw in a hotly contested game.
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy: "I would say it was a terrific, hard-fought football match. When two teams are competing for a big prize it will never be expansive football.
"I thought it was a good game, for us we'd like to be in front but there's no away goals that count.
"I've always been proud of my team, and to go behind when we were on top and come back shows everything that my team's about."
McCarthy on Luke Varney's injury: "We think he's snapped his Achilles. He's in bits, the poor lad. For a lad who's come on loan, he's been great, so we'll have to look after him."
Norwich manager Alex Neil: "I thought the first half was as we expected - 100 miles per hour and fighting for second balls.
"I thought in the second half we controlled the ball, but couldn't create chances. Did we do enough to win the game? Probably not.
"I thought the goal we conceded was sloppy for our point of view. It was a straight punt up the park, we switched off and it led to a goal."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Chambers
- 5Smith
- 6Berra
- 3Mings
- 17BruSubstituted forTabbat 71'minutes
- 8Skuse
- 15VarneySubstituted forAndersonat 31'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 27BishopSubstituted forParrat 77'minutes
- 20Sears
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 2Parr
- 10McGoldrick
- 11Anderson
- 12Hunt
- 16Hunt
- 18Tabb
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2Whittaker
- 5Martin
- 30Bassong
- 23Olsson
- 27Tettey
- 41DorransBooked at 47minsSubstituted forHoolahanat 69'minutes
- 22Redmond
- 8Howson
- 4Johnson
- 10JeromeBooked at 58minsSubstituted forHooperat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Hooper
- 14Hoolahan
- 17Bennett
- 24Bennett
- 26Rudd
- 28O'Neil
- 39Odjidja-Ofoe
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 29,166
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Norwich City 1.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a cross.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Jay Tabb tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
Dangerous play by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Gary Hooper replaces Cameron Jerome.
Booking
Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Russell Martin (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Skuse.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Tabb.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jonathan Parr replaces Teddy Bishop.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Jay Tabb (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastien Bassong.
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town).
Attempt blocked. Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jay Tabb replaces Kevin Bru.
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Graham Dorrans.
Offside, Norwich City. Bradley Johnson tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Bru with a cross.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town).
Attempt blocked. Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christophe Berra.