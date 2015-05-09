Match ends, Hull City 0, Burnley 1.
Hull City 0-1 Burnley
- Burnley's first win in seven games cannot stop relegation
- Ings ends Burnley's 10-hour goal drought
- Hull slip into bottom three
- Burnley will bounce back - Dyche
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after one season despite a narrow victory at Hull.
Danny Ings struck in the second half to score Burnley's first goal in over 10 hours, but results elsewhere meant they will return to the Championship.
Wins for Sunderland, Leicester and Aston Villa, and a point for Newcastle means Burnley cannot stay up.
Robbie Brady twice hit the bar for Hull but defeat means they are in the bottom three, two points adrift of safety.
Steve Bruce's side started the game in the relegation zone after Sunderland beat Everton 2-0 earlier on Saturday.
Burnley have won plaudits for their effort and commitment this season and looked to have given themselves a chance of survival when they beat last season's champions Manchester City on 14 March.
But a run of five defeats in six matches since then sealed their fate and victory over Hull came too late as the likes of Leicester and Aston Villa found better form.
The Clarets will return to the Championship after sticking with a team that has one of the lowest wage bills in the top flight.
And they may enter next season without their top scorer as Ings, who netted his 10th of the season, has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, when his contract expires.
Hull will hope they can avoid following Sean Dyche's side but the Tigers have a trip to Tottenham and host Manchester United on the final day in an effort to save their season.
They came closest to a breakthrough in the first half when Brady slammed one of two free-kicks against the crossbar.
Burnley, who are the Premier League's lowest scorers, had only a saved Ashley Barnes header to point to for their efforts.
The game swung in the visitors' favour after the break and they were indebted to a slice of good fortune.
Hull defender Michael Dawson was off the pitch receiving treatment for a bloody nose when Ben Mee crossed into the box. Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady headed clear but the ball struck Brady and Ings smashed in from 10 yards.
But the delight of their fans and players was short-lived as a sixth league win proved insufficient.
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "I'm not making any excuses but that rule which forced Michael Dawson off the pitch is totally and utterly ludicrous. It is ridiculous that your centre-half has to go off because of a bit of blood on his nose. It was hardly gushing out.
"It's nonsense. It might not have affected the result but it didn't help. You expect Michael Dawson to be standing there and heading the ball clear. It summed up the afternoon for us."
Line-ups
Hull
- 22Harper
- 5Chester
- 21Dawson
- 15McShaneSubstituted forJelavicat 57'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 27El Mohamady
- 14LivermoreSubstituted forMeylerat 57'minutes
- 8Huddlestone
- 29Quinn
- 11Brady
- 28N'Doye
- 24AlukoSubstituted forHernándezat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 2Rosenior
- 4Bruce
- 7Meyler
- 9Hernández
- 18Jelavic
- 26Robertson
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Trippier
- 4Duff
- 5Shackell
- 6Mee
- 21Boyd
- 37Arfield
- 14Jones
- 15TaylorSubstituted forWardat 76'minutes
- 10IngsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forKeaneat 88'minutes
- 30Barnes
Substitutes
- 9Vokes
- 11Kightly
- 19Jutkiewicz
- 20Ulvestad
- 22Gilks
- 23Ward
- 25Keane
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 24,877
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Burnley 1.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Chester (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a set piece situation.
Robbie Brady (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Boyd (Burnley).
Foul by James Chester (Hull City).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
Robbie Brady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Foul by James Chester (Hull City).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Michael Keane replaces Danny Ings.
Foul by Nikica Jelavic (Hull City).
Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Duff.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ashley Barnes (Burnley) because of an injury.
Foul by Dame N'Doye (Hull City).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Booking
Danny Ings (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Ings (Burnley).
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Stephen Ward replaces Matthew Taylor.
David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Stephen Quinn (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
Robbie Brady (Hull City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Stephen Quinn (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Steve Harper (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady with a cross.