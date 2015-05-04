FA Women's Cup: Manchester City 'must forget Wembley'

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City focused on match, not Wembley

Manchester City Women are "a million miles away" from playing in the first FA Women's Cup final to be staged at Wembley, says manager Nick Cushing.

City face Chelsea in Monday's semi-final at Wycombe's Adams Park, with the final to be played on 1 August.

Chelsea are top of Women's Super League 1 with four wins and a draw, while City have four points from four games.

"One thing I've communicated throughout the Cup run is to forget Wembley. We're nowhere near it," said Cushing.

Manchester City won the 2014 Continental Cup in their first season in the WSL

"It's strange to think of a City team as underdogs but last season that was quite a good thing and this weekend it will be for us too.

"The squad's really, really excited. One thing I learnt with this squad last season is that they really get up for the big games," he added, referring to City's 2014 Continental Cup triumph during their debut season in WSL.

Chelsea have conceded just two goals in their opening five games of the league campaign and Cushing is hoping his side can use the game as a catalyst to halt their "poor form" in WSL 1.

"We've lost our last two games but this is an exceptional game to go and put things right," he told BBC Sport.

"It can be a springboard I think. If we play well against Chelsea, we'll have beaten the team top of the league.

"They are a very, very good team. That's been proven by their start to the season. They've got lots of pace up front and we're aware they're very strong through midfield."