Brighton & Hove Albion WFC's five-year Champions League plan

Brighton & Hove Albion have conceded the fewest goals in this season's Women's Premier League South

Women's Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion want to be playing in the Champions League within five years, says manager James Marrs.

The third-tier club currently lie second in the WPL Southern Division and are three points behind leaders Portsmouth with two games remaining.

In an interview with BBC Sussex, Marrs said: "We literally want to reach the top, otherwise what are we in it for?

"We've got a five-year plan and want to be in the Champions League by then."

Only one team can go up from the WPL this season, with the winners of the Northern and Southern Divisions meeting in an end-of-season play-off on Sunday, 24 May.

The victor of that game will be promoted to Women's Super League Two.

Southern Division - Top two as it stands P W L GD Pts Portsmouth 20 16 2 +33 50 Brighton 20 15 3 +37 47

"Our first target is WSL 2 and, if that happens, our next target is WSL 1 and then aim for Europe from there," Marrs continued. "It has to be the ultimate aim.

"Even if it isn't to be this season, we've had a fantastic year and exceeded expectations. I'm absolutely delighted.

"We've still got a chance to win the league. We've got to rely on other results, but if you had said to me this time last year that we would be where we are now, I'd have bitten your hand off."

Brighton's centre of excellence includes a large number of youth internationals, with the club building for the future.

"It's definitely heading in the right direction," Marrs added. "We've got huge numbers of young talent and the professionalism is in line with the men's team.

"The men support us enormously and it just shows how cohesive the place is."

Brighton's remaining two league games are both against bottom club Keynsham Town, who have already been relegated.

James Marrs was speaking to BBC Sussex's Johnny Cantor.