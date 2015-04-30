Danny Cowley: Braintree Town appoint Concord Rangers boss

Braintree Town finished 14th in the Conference in 2014-15

Conference side Braintree Town have appointed Concord Rangers boss Danny Cowley as their new manager.

The 36-year-old has signed a two-year deal to replace Alan Devonshire, who reportedly turned down a contract extension with the Essex club.

Cowley guided Canvey Island-based Conference South side Concord to three promotions during his eight years in charge there.

Braintree chairman Lee Harding told BBC Essex: "Danny's been on our radar for a while and he's been very successful at Concord.

"He knows our catchment area very well and can attract the better players to the club. We were very impressed with his presentation and ideas for the club.

"There's always a bit of risk with any appointment, whether you've been in non-league all your career or you're a former England international, but Danny ticked a lot of boxes for us.

"His main aim will be to maintain our status and we haven't set him unrealistic targets."