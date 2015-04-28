Spanish La Liga
Barcelona6Getafe0

Barcelona 6-0 Getafe

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport

Lionel Messi's second goal took him to 49 for the season
Lionel Messi's second goal took him to 49 for the season

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar took their combined seasonal tally to over 100 goals as Barcelona piled the pressure on title rivals Real Madrid by thrashing Getafe at the Nou Camp.

The visitors fell behind early on to Messi's cheeky chipped penalty.

Suarez's volley, a precise finish from Neymar and Xavi's curler - in the space of five minutes - put Barca in command.

Suarez thumped home to make it 5-0 at half-time, before Messi's dink as Barca moved five points clear in La Liga.

Second-placed Madrid have the opportunity to reduce that deficit back to two points - with four matches left - when they host relegation-threatened Almeria at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Spanish title race - remaining fixtures
BarcelonaReal Madrid
29 April-Almeria (H)
2 MayCordoba (A)Sevilla (A)
9 MayReal Sociedad (H)Valencia (H)
16/17 MayAtletico Madrid (A)Espanyol (A)
23/24 MayDeportivo (H)Getafe (H)

Barcelona's comfortable victory against mid-table Getafe stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches, winning 14 and drawing one, in all competitions.

And the Catalan club, who are also in the Champions League semi-finals and Copa del Rey final, know if they can manage to win their last four La Liga matches then they will regain the title from last season's surprise winners Atletico Madrid.

However, even one draw could be enough to hand the trophy to arch-rivals Real, who would win their first Liga since 2012 if the teams finish level on points.

Spanish teams who finish level on points are separated by their head-to-head record - not goal difference - and Madrid have the superior record this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side won 3-1 at the Bernabeu in October while Barca triumphed 2-1 at the Nou Camp last month.

Barcelona

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Bravo
  • 22Alves da SilvaSubstituted forMontoyaat 68'minutes
  • 15Bartra
  • 24Mathieu
  • 21Correia
  • 12Rafinha
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forRoberto Carnicerat 45'minutes
  • 6HernándezSubstituted forRodríguez Ledesmaat 59'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Montoya
  • 4Rakitic
  • 7Rodríguez Ledesma
  • 8Iniesta
  • 14Mascherano
  • 20Roberto Carnicer

Getafe

  • 25Guaita
  • 12Arroyo
  • 4Velázquez Maldonado
  • 2Ruano Delgado
  • 3Lago
  • 8Lacen
  • 22Rodríguez VillamuelaSubstituted forFelip Selmaat 65'minutes
  • 14Sánchez GilSubstituted forEscuderoat 76'minutes
  • 23Hinestroza
  • 32Buendía Stati
  • 15Babacar DiawaraSubstituted forLópez Álvarezat 49'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1López Pérez
  • 5Gomes Pereira
  • 18Escudero
  • 26López Álvarez
  • 27Martín Vigaray
  • 28Astray
  • 36Felip Selma
Referee:
David Fernández Borbalán
Attendance:
65,356

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 6, Getafe 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Getafe 0.

Offside, Getafe. Sergio Escudero tries a through ball, but Fredy Hinestroza is caught offside.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Rafinha.

Foul by Martín Montoya (Barcelona).

Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Sergio Escudero (Getafe) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Mehdi Lacen.

Attempt saved. Marc Bartra (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergio Escudero (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jeremy Mathieu.

Foul by Adriano (Barcelona).

Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Getafe. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Ivi is caught offside.

Offside, Barcelona. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Sergio Escudero replaces Pedro León.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Roberto Lago.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt blocked. Fredy Hinestroza (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivi with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.

Foul by Martín Montoya (Barcelona).

Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Martín Montoya replaces Dani Alves.

Foul by Adriano (Barcelona).

Pedro León (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Álex Felip replaces Juan Rodríguez.

Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).

Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).

Ivi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Pedro replaces Xavi.

Attempt missed. Ivi (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Xavi.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Dani Alves.

Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th April 2015

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired