Barcelona 6-0 Getafe

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar took their combined seasonal tally to over 100 goals as Barcelona piled the pressure on title rivals Real Madrid by thrashing Getafe at the Nou Camp.
The visitors fell behind early on to Messi's cheeky chipped penalty.
Suarez's volley, a precise finish from Neymar and Xavi's curler - in the space of five minutes - put Barca in command.
Suarez thumped home to make it 5-0 at half-time, before Messi's dink as Barca moved five points clear in La Liga.
Second-placed Madrid have the opportunity to reduce that deficit back to two points - with four matches left - when they host relegation-threatened Almeria at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
|Spanish title race - remaining fixtures
|Barcelona
|Real Madrid
|29 April
|-
|Almeria (H)
|2 May
|Cordoba (A)
|Sevilla (A)
|9 May
|Real Sociedad (H)
|Valencia (H)
|16/17 May
|Atletico Madrid (A)
|Espanyol (A)
|23/24 May
|Deportivo (H)
|Getafe (H)
Barcelona's comfortable victory against mid-table Getafe stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches, winning 14 and drawing one, in all competitions.
And the Catalan club, who are also in the Champions League semi-finals and Copa del Rey final, know if they can manage to win their last four La Liga matches then they will regain the title from last season's surprise winners Atletico Madrid.
However, even one draw could be enough to hand the trophy to arch-rivals Real, who would win their first Liga since 2012 if the teams finish level on points.
Spanish teams who finish level on points are separated by their head-to-head record - not goal difference - and Madrid have the superior record this season.
Carlo Ancelotti's side won 3-1 at the Bernabeu in October while Barca triumphed 2-1 at the Nou Camp last month.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 13Bravo
- 22Alves da SilvaSubstituted forMontoyaat 68'minutes
- 15Bartra
- 24Mathieu
- 21Correia
- 12Rafinha
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forRoberto Carnicerat 45'minutes
- 6HernándezSubstituted forRodríguez Ledesmaat 59'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Montoya
- 4Rakitic
- 7Rodríguez Ledesma
- 8Iniesta
- 14Mascherano
- 20Roberto Carnicer
Getafe
- 25Guaita
- 12Arroyo
- 4Velázquez Maldonado
- 2Ruano Delgado
- 3Lago
- 8Lacen
- 22Rodríguez VillamuelaSubstituted forFelip Selmaat 65'minutes
- 14Sánchez GilSubstituted forEscuderoat 76'minutes
- 23Hinestroza
- 32Buendía Stati
- 15Babacar DiawaraSubstituted forLópez Álvarezat 49'minutes
Substitutes
- 1López Pérez
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 18Escudero
- 26López Álvarez
- 27Martín Vigaray
- 28Astray
- 36Felip Selma
- Referee:
- David Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 65,356
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Getafe 0.
Offside, Getafe. Sergio Escudero tries a through ball, but Fredy Hinestroza is caught offside.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Rafinha.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Barcelona).
Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sergio Escudero (Getafe) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Mehdi Lacen.
Attempt saved. Marc Bartra (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jeremy Mathieu.
Foul by Adriano (Barcelona).
Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Getafe. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Ivi is caught offside.
Offside, Barcelona. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Sergio Escudero replaces Pedro León.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Roberto Lago.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt blocked. Fredy Hinestroza (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivi with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Barcelona).
Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Martín Montoya replaces Dani Alves.
Foul by Adriano (Barcelona).
Pedro León (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Álex Felip replaces Juan Rodríguez.
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).
Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).
Ivi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Pedro replaces Xavi.
Attempt missed. Ivi (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Xavi.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).