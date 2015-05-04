Match ends, Hull City 1, Arsenal 3.
Hull City 1-3 Arsenal
-
- Arsenal level on points with Man City
- Gunners also have game in hand
- Sanchez now has 24 goals this season
- Hull one point above bottom three
Arsenal moved level on points with second-placed Manchester City and heightened Hull's relegation worries with a superb display at KC Stadium.
The Gunners were sensational in the first half and Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring with a deflected free-kick.
Aaron Ramsey netted the second with another deflected strike before setting up Sanchez to beat keeper Steve Harper.
Stephen Quinn's header gave Hull hope, but the defeat sees the Tigers slip to fourth-bottom on goal difference.
Hull drop below Leicester and to within a place of the Premier League's relegation zone ahead of Saturday's home game against bottom club Burnley, but they will be cheered by the resolve they showed in the second half.
They went into the game buoyed by victories against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, but they could do nothing to prevent a slick Arsenal side dominating the first half.
The Gunners enjoyed 83% possession in the first 10 minutes but, for all their ball retention, they looked just as much of a threat on the break.
|Match facts
|Arsenal named an unchanged XI for the fourth time in a row in the Premier League - the last time they did this was in March-April 1996.
|No player has assisted as many Premier League goals as Santi Cazorla (28) since he made his PL debut in August 2012.
|Hull have conceded more goals from outside the box than any other side in the Premier League this season (13).
|Arsenal picked up their 200th Premier League away win with this victory - only Man Utd (238) have won more.
With Santi Cazorla sliding cute passes through and Ramsey causing problems when driving inside from the right, it was no surprise when the visitors took the lead. Sanchez dusted himself down after being fouled on the edge of the box and bent in a free-kick via Michael Dawson's head.
There was also an element of fortune about the second Gunners goal, as Ramsey's clipped effort looped over Harper after taking a deflection off Robbie Brady.
Cazorla's sublime pass set up the second, but Ramsey's assist for the third was even better - the Welsh midfielder playing a reverse ball inside the Hull defence and Sanchez had the simple task of rounding Harper and putting the game beyond doubt.
The Gunners had plenty of chances in the second half - either side of Quinn's header from Ahmed Elmohamady's deep cross - but they could not take them as they stretched their excellent run of form to just one loss in the last 14.
A further boost came in the form of Jack Wilshere, who came off the bench for his first appearance since November.
The England midfielder impressed with a trademark jinking run, and also saw a shot blocked after a late run into the box.
The north London side, who have a game in hand on Manchester City, are in control of the race for the runners-up spot behind champions Chelsea and are all but assured of a top-four finish.
They also have an FA Cup final against Aston Villa to look forward to on 30 May.
Line-ups
Hull
- 22Harper
- 5Chester
- 21Dawson
- 15McShane
- 27El Mohamady
- 14LivermoreBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMeylerat 45'minutes
- 8Huddlestone
- 29QuinnSubstituted forJelavicat 81'minutes
- 11Brady
- 28N'DoyeBooked at 30mins
- 24AlukoSubstituted forRobertsonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 2Rosenior
- 4Bruce
- 7Meyler
- 9Hernández
- 18Jelavic
- 26Robertson
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 39Bellerin
- 4Mertesacker
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 34Coquelin
- 19Cazorla
- 16RamseySubstituted forWilshereat 68'minutes
- 11Özil
- 17Sánchez
- 12GiroudSubstituted forWalcottat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Gibbs
- 5Gabriel
- 7Rosicky
- 10Wilshere
- 14Walcott
- 20Flamini
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 23,628
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Arsenal 3.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Meyler.
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Offside, Hull City. James Chester tries a through ball, but Robbie Brady is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Michael Dawson (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone following a set piece situation.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Arsenal).
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Theo Walcott replaces Olivier Giroud.
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Nikica Jelavic replaces Stephen Quinn.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Paul McShane.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Meyler (Hull City) because of an injury.
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Andrew Robertson replaces Sone Aluko.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Paul McShane.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paul McShane (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady with a cross.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Arsenal).
Stephen Quinn (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 1, Arsenal 3. Stephen Quinn (Hull City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady with a cross.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.
Offside, Hull City. David Meyler tries a through ball, but Dame N'Doye is caught offside.
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sone Aluko (Hull City).