Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Eastleigh 1-2 Grimsby Town
Nathan Arnold's superb double gave Grimsby the advantage over Eastleigh in the Conference play-off semi-final.
Grimsby took an early lead thanks to Arnold's 25-yard half-volley.
Ollie Palmer hit the post as they sought a second goal, while Eastleigh's best chance of the first half saw Jack Midson denied by James McKeown.
Substitute Yemi Odubade levelled when he tapped in from close range, before Arnold's flick and volley sealed the win for Grimsby.
Eastleigh goalkeeper Ross Flitney, who had earlier saved a close-range effort from Arnold, made a stunning stop to keep out Lenell John-Lewis to keep the deficit at one ahead of Sunday's second leg.
Eastleigh manager Richard Hill told BBC Radio Solent:
"We didn't play as well as we could do tonight, we just needed another boost after scoring the goal.
"It was a tough tie and we've just made it a little bit tougher.
"It was a tight, quick, high-tempo game and that's what we expected."
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It is a great result but I would have liked us to have played better.
"It's the sternest test we've had, certainly against Eastleigh in three games as it is now, and we will expect another one on Sunday.
"I hope whatever team we select, we know we can take that first step to going one better and achieve what we want to do."
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1Flitney
- 16Evans
- 25Turley
- 8StanleySubstituted forHowardat 78'minutes
- 26Partington
- 14StrevensBooked at 36mins
- 2SpenceBooked at 64mins
- 10Reason
- 11McAllister
- 9Constable
- 12MidsonSubstituted forOdubadeat 59'minutesBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 5Beckwith
- 7Odubade
- 19Howard
- 27Pell
- 29Burton
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 22Nsiala
- 36Gowling
- 5Pearson
- 6MagnayBooked at 61mins
- 7Mackreth
- 8Disley
- 4BrownSubstituted forClayat 76'minutes
- 20ArnoldBooked at 85mins
- 14John-Lewis
- 33PalmerSubstituted forPittmanat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Hannah
- 16Clay
- 18Pittman
- 19Parslow
- 37Chapell
- Referee:
- Simon Bennett
- Attendance:
- 3,251
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Lenell John-Lewis tries a through ball, but Lenell John-Lewis is caught offside.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Attempt blocked. James Constable (Eastleigh) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister tries a through ball, but Craig McAllister is caught offside.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Jack Mackreth tries a through ball, but Jack Mackreth is caught offside.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Brian Howard (Eastleigh) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Nathan Arnold (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Arnold (Grimsby Town).
Brian Howard (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jon-Paul Pittman (Grimsby Town).
Brian Howard (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Foul by Josh Gowling (Grimsby Town).
Craig McAllister (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Attempt blocked. Yemi Odubade (Eastleigh) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town).
Ben Strevens (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt blocked. Craig Clay (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Brian Howard replaces Craig Stanley.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Ollie Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Craig Clay replaces Scott Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Grimsby Town 2. Nathan Arnold (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lenell John-Lewis with a headed pass.
Foul by James Constable (Eastleigh).
Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Attempt saved. Craig Stanley (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town).
James Constable (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Booking
Yemi Odubade (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yemi Odubade (Eastleigh).
Carl Magnay (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Brown.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Corner, Grimsby Town.