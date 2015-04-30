Eastleigh 1-2 Grimsby Town

From the section

Nathan Arnold opened the scoring after three minutes

Nathan Arnold's superb double gave Grimsby the advantage over Eastleigh in the Conference play-off semi-final.

Grimsby took an early lead thanks to Arnold's 25-yard half-volley.

Ollie Palmer hit the post as they sought a second goal, while Eastleigh's best chance of the first half saw Jack Midson denied by James McKeown.

Substitute Yemi Odubade levelled when he tapped in from close range, before Arnold's flick and volley sealed the win for Grimsby.

Eastleigh goalkeeper Ross Flitney, who had earlier saved a close-range effort from Arnold, made a stunning stop to keep out Lenell John-Lewis to keep the deficit at one ahead of Sunday's second leg.

Eastleigh manager Richard Hill told BBC Radio Solent:

Media playback is not supported on this device Hill on Eastleigh v Grimsby

"We didn't play as well as we could do tonight, we just needed another boost after scoring the goal.

"It was a tough tie and we've just made it a little bit tougher.

"It was a tight, quick, high-tempo game and that's what we expected."

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

Media playback is not supported on this device Hurst on Eastleigh v Grimsby Town

"It is a great result but I would have liked us to have played better.

"It's the sternest test we've had, certainly against Eastleigh in three games as it is now, and we will expect another one on Sunday.

"I hope whatever team we select, we know we can take that first step to going one better and achieve what we want to do."