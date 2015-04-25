Stoke boss Mark Hughes says he is "frustrated" his side failed to covert a number of chances in their 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Connor Wickham capitalised on an Asmir Begovic fumble after only 59 seconds to nudge Dick Advocaat's side ahead, but Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam hauled a dominant Stoke level with a fierce rising shot before the break.

Stoke have won only one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Sunderland.