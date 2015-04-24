Striker Peter Thompson to leave Linfield

Peter Thompson celebrates after scoring one of his 230 goals for Linfield

Peter Thompson is leaving Linfield after the club decided not to offer the prolific striker a new contract.

The 30-year-old former Northern Ireland international has scored 230 goals in 417 games for the Blues.

Thompson won 17 trophies with Linfield but illness and injuries have limited his appearances in recent seasons.

"With the club having to make best use of our financial resources, the club will not be offering Peter a new deal," said Blues manager Warren Feeney.

Thomspon made his Blues debut in 2002 and forged a brilliant strike partnership with Glenn Ferguson as Linfield won the league and Irish Cup double six times is seven seasons.

"I thanked him for his unbelievable and outstanding service and huge contribution to so many great successes over so many years," Feeney told the club website.

"Peter has been a tremendous servant of Linfield Football Club. He supported the club and came through the youth and reserve team ranks, to become one of the greats in the club's all-time history.

"He's achieved it all in his time at the club - goal-scoring records, winning trophies, a transfer to full-time football at one of my old clubs, Stockport County and of course, eight full international caps and one goal for his country against Georgia.

"The club will never forget the glorious chapters Peter has written in the history books but the club has to identify and sign players who are going to write the next chapters in the proud history of this wonderful club.

"The purpose in announcing this news now, is so that our supporters can get a chance to say a fond farewell and sincere thank you, when Peter takes to the pitch on Saturday against Portadown."