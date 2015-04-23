Kasper Schmeichel: Goalkeepers need special mentality

Media playback is not supported on this device Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester must 'control emotions'



Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel says some fans are unaware of the "mental pressure" of being a goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old has played 18 times in the Premier League this season.

He kept his second clean sheet of the campaign in a 2-0 win against Swansea on Saturday, which moved his side off the bottom of the table.

Speaking about the pressure of costly mistakes, the Denmark keeper told BBC Football Focus: "You need to have a special mentality to deal with that."

He continued: "Goalkeeping is so mental you've got to be focused all the time. You come off the pitch drained in a different way to an outfield player. You'd probably be more mentally drained.

"Everybody thinks it's about stopping shots and catching crosses but it's not. It's about being there for your team, providing a solid base, inspiring confidence for your defence, organising, and most of the play is with your feet these days.

"We look after each other because we know what it's like to stand between the posts and have that responsibility. Not a lot of people know the feeling."

Kasper Schmeichel: Premier League stats Appearances 18 Saves 64 Catches 16 Conceded 33 Punches 7 Catch success 9 Clean sheets 2 Drops 1

Schmeichel, the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter, was recently named in the Football League's team of the decade, after keeping 100 clean sheets for Leicester and Notts County.

He helped the Foxes win promotion to the top flight last year but the club have spent much of this season in the relegation zone, and Schmeichel himself spent three months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

However, three consecutive victories have given Leicester hope for survival and they are only in the bottom three on goal difference.

Speaking before Saturday's game with bottom club Burnley, Schmeichel said: "Taking points off anyone around you, when you're in our position, is obviously vital.

"It's one of those games where you can't let emotion take over. You've got to be in control."