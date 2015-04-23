Burton Albion: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink thanks family

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has a 61% win ratio as Burton Albion manager

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says his four daughters have been vital to the side's success.

Hasselbaink, who took charge of the Brewers in November, guided the club to the third tier for the first time following their 2-1 win at Morecambe.

The ex-Chelsea striker said he 'felt lucky' to have his family behind him.

"They are very supportive and I need that. If you are doing this job you need your family right behind you and I have that," he told BBC Radio Derby.

The 43-year-old, who has a daughter back in his home country Holland and his three other girls living in England, said they tried to attend the majority of matches.

"It's nice to see the smiles on their faces and that I have them there, I have them close and feel the warmth of their love," he added.

"They are happy that we're doing well and going in the right direction and they are part of it.

"Eventually they will have their own lives, but I like to keep them as close as possible."

Since Hasselbaink replaced Gary Rowett at the Pirelli Stadium, Albion have lost just twice in 25 league matches.

Victories in their final two matches guarantees them the League Two title, but they will be crowned champions at the weekend if they beat Northampton and second-placed Shrewsbury do not win at Cheltenham.