Match ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 3.
Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea
-
- From the section Premier League
Chelsea stand one win away from the Premier League title after mounting an impressive comeback to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Jose Mourinho's side needed to call on all their reserves of quality and resilience to overcome Leicester City's fiercely determined challenge which earned them a deserved first-half lead through Marc Albrighton.
As expectations of another victory on the road to Premier League safety rose in a thunderous atmosphere, Chelsea responded in the style of champions-elect to earn the victory that means they will be crowned champions for the first time in five years if they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Didier Drogba restored equality early in the second half and further goals from captain John Terry and Ramires wrapped up a win that was testimony to the qualities that have put Chelsea on the brink of glory.
And in a swipe at the Arsenal fans who criticised their approach in Sunday's goalless draw at the Emirates, the visiting fans roared their team to the final whistle with chants of "boring, boring Chelsea".
This defeat ends Leicester's run of four straight wins that has lifted them out of the relegation places but there was enough contained within this display to maintain manager Nigel Pearson's belief that they will retain their Premier League status.
|Terrific Terry
|John Terry's goal was his 38th in the Premier League, taking him level with David Unsworth as the top-scoring defender in the history of the competition.
|Terry has scored in each of the last 15 Premier League seasons.
For Chelsea and manager Jose Mourinho, only the formalities remain to be completed as he moved towards his third title at Stamford Bridge, the first of his second spell in charge, after claiming the Capital One Cup earlier this season.
All the factors behind Leicester's recent renaissance were in evidence in a first half when they recovered from serious disruption to take a lead they fully merited.
The Foxes started with real rhythm and tempo but suffered two enforced early changes as Andy King and Robert Huth went off injured to be replaced by Ritchie De Laet and Matty James.
It was still the Foxes, inspired by the ageless Esteban Cambiasso, who held the initiative and it was only fine work from Petr Cech, standing in for Thibaut Courtois as he nurses a slight hip injury, who prevented Leicester from taking the lead.
The veteran blocked superbly from Paul Konchesky as he arrived at the far post, then Albrighton's shot was blocked in the scramble as Chelsea survived.
They did not escape in first-half stoppage time when the pace of Jamie Vardy posed more problems, creating a chance down the left, and when Cesar Azpilicueta lost his footing on a surface made slippy by a downpour, Albrighton beat Cech with a calm side-footed finish.
|Fabulous Fabregas
|Cesc Fabregas equalled his best ever haul of assists in a Premier League season, matching the 17 he recorded in 2007-08.
|Only two players have assisted more goals in a single Premier League season (Thierry Henry 20 in 2002-03 and Frank Lampard 18 in 2004-05).
The King Power Stadium was rocking but Chelsea responded in the manner Mourinho will have demanded with the equaliser three minutes after the restart, the hobbling Drogba sweeping Branislav Ivanovic's cross beyond Kasper Schmeichel.
Drogba should have added a second within moments but scooped a finish high over the bar from Cesc Fabregas's pass.
The great striker had looked every one of his 37 years in the first half but was suddenly a threat and flashed a shot across the face of goal after a powerful run into the area.
As Leicester tired, understandably as their work-rate was so intense, Chelsea took charge and there was an inevitability about the goal that put them in front with 11 minutes remaining. Schmeichel did well to push out Gary Cahill's header from Fabregas's corner but Terry reacted first to push the loose ball over the line.
Chelsea were now in complete command and Ramires provided the final flourish with a superb rising drive from the edge of the area that flew past the helpless Schmeichel.
The title is within reach - it is now a question of when rather than if for Mourinho and Chelsea.
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "The players didn't deserve to be on the end of a 3-1 defeat. It was a tough game, we took the lead and showed a decent account of ourselves.
"Having taken the lead we showed positive intent but in the second half with them equalising so early, it gives a different complexion and the way the game developed suited their game-plan."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 11Albrighton
- 27Wasilewski
- 14HuthSubstituted forde Laetat 24'minutes
- 5Morgan
- 3KoncheskyBooked at 36mins
- 4Drinkwater
- 19Cambiasso
- 10KingSubstituted forJamesat 19'minutes
- 23Ulloa
- 9VardySubstituted forMahrezat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 7Hammond
- 8James
- 26Mahrez
- 32Schwarzer
- 39Wood
- 40Kramaric
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 2Ivanovic
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 4FàbregasSubstituted forMikelat 90'minutes
- 21Matic
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 22WillianSubstituted forZoumaat 84'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 88'minutes
- 11Drogba
Substitutes
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Zouma
- 6Aké
- 8Oscar
- 12Mikel
- 13Courtois
- 23Ju Cuadrado
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 32,021
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away1
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 3.
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Juan Cuadrado replaces Eden Hazard.
Hand ball by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Kurt Zouma replaces Willian.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Chelsea 3. Ramires (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Chelsea 2. John Terry (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a corner.
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Ramires (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Jamie Vardy.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ritchie de Laet.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by John Terry.
Attempt blocked. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt missed. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Branislav Ivanovic is caught offside.
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Offside, Leicester City. Esteban Cambiasso tries a through ball, but Leonardo Ulloa is caught offside.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).
Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Chelsea 1. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leicester City 1, Chelsea 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 0.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Chelsea 0. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eden Hazard (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City).
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.