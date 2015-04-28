Premier League
Hull1Liverpool0

Hull City 1-0 Liverpool

By Luke Reddy

BBC Sport

Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson timed his run perfectly to break the offside trap for the opener
  • Dawson scores first goal since 2013
  • Hull four points clear of relegation zone
  • Liverpool seven points off top four

Hull City moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a win which leaves Liverpool almost certain to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Michael Dawson's well-timed run and header before half-time deservedly secured the points which moved the Tigers above Aston Villa in to 15th.

Jordan Henderson threatened to level but saw a volley saved after the break.

The Reds failed to create a clear opening and are now seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Hull City 1-0 Liverpool: Steve Bruce says team still have work to do

With just 12 points to play for, a second successive season in Europe's elite competition is now surely beyond Brendan Rodgers' side and a return of just four points from a possible 15 underlines the stuttering end to their season.

Hull, by contrast, have found solidity at the right time, earning back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since October 2013 as they put some daylight between themselves and Sunderland in 18th.

Hull City's remaining fixtures
Arsenal (h) Burnley (h) Tottenham (a) Man Utd (h)
4 May9 May16 May24 May

Indeed, another win for Steve Bruce's side would equal their best Premier League points return of 37 and looks likely to be enough to secure another top-flight campaign as the sides around them find wins hard to come by.

Bruce's side were comfortable throughout and though the visitors had 12 shots on goal, few were of serious threat and the sight of Mario Balotelli ambling off to be replaced after 65 minutes spoke volumes of Liverpool's lack of cutting edge.

The Italian had just 22 touches and with no Steven Gerrard in the squad and Raheem Sterling barely in the game, only flourishes from the busy Philippe Coutinho threatened to change the outcome.

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli touched the ball just once in 20 minutes before being taken off in the second half

The Brazilian drew a smart save from Steve Harper in the opening period but Hull created better chances and were prevented a certain goal when Glen Johnson cleared off the line with Sone Aluko ready to tap home.

Liverpool have managed to keep 14 clean sheets this season, second only to Chelsea, and their defenders may point the finger at Balotelli who played Dawson onside for his first goal since New Year's Day 2013.

Hull City 1-0 Liverpool Brendan Rodgers says players will keep fighting

Three home players appeared offside in the build-up to the goal but Dawson's run was perfect and he guided a smart header home.

Liverpool's away end had patches of empty seats with some fans protesting against Premier League ticket prices and Rodgers' players could not reward those in attendance, though Henderson's volley from Coutinho's pass did work Harper.

Hull closed out just a second win in 20 attempts over Liverpool - a timely victory which poses serious questions of those around them at the bottom.

Michael Dawson scores
Michael Dawson's goal was his first since 1 January 2013
Liverpool away end
Some Liverpool fans stayed away to protest against Premier League ticket prices
Hull celebrate
Three of Hull's remaining four Premier League games will be at the KC Stadium

Line-ups

Hull

  • 22Harper
  • 5Chester
  • 21Dawson
  • 15McShane
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 14LivermoreBooked at 39mins
  • 8Huddlestone
  • 29QuinnSubstituted forRamírezat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Brady
  • 28N'DoyeSubstituted forRoseniorat 90'minutes
  • 24AlukoSubstituted forBruceat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Rosenior
  • 3Figueroa
  • 4Bruce
  • 9Hernández
  • 20Sagbo
  • 25Ramírez

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 23Can
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6LovrenSubstituted forMarkovicat 76'minutes
  • 2Johnson
  • 14Henderson
  • 24Allen
  • 10Coutinho
  • 33IbeSubstituted forLallanaat 65'minutes
  • 45BalotelliSubstituted forLambertat 65'minutes
  • 31Sterling

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 4K Touré
  • 9Lambert
  • 19Manquillo
  • 20Lallana
  • 32Brannagan
  • 50Markovic
Referee:
Lee Probert
Attendance:
24,843

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 1, Liverpool 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Liverpool 0.

Booking

Gastón Ramírez (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glen Johnson.

Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Liam Rosenior replaces Dame N'Doye.

Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Allen.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Alex Bruce replaces Sone Aluko.

Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Robbie Brady.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Gastón Ramírez replaces Stephen Quinn because of an injury.

Joe Allen (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sone Aluko (Hull City).

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Foul by Lazar Markovic (Liverpool).

Dame N'Doye (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Paul McShane.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lazar Markovic replaces Dejan Lovren.

Attempt missed. Robbie Brady (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Chester following a corner.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.

Attempt saved. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Joe Allen (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sone Aluko (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Rickie Lambert replaces Mario Balotelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Jordon Ibe.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Steve Harper.

Attempt saved. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.

Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Quinn (Hull City).

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Chester.

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).

James Chester (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Allen (Liverpool).

Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

