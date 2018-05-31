BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool highlights
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Watch highlights of Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup semi final at Wembley.
Liverpool led when Philippe Coutinho clipped beyond goalkeeper Shay Given, but Villa levelled through Christian Benteke's 15-yard finish
Fabian Delph became Villa's hero by drilling past Simon Mignolet to clinch a meeting with Arsenal on 30 May.
