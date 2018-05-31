BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-up: Highs and lows of the semi-finals
Villans to heroes & Federici's fail
- From the section Football
Watch the best goals, funniest moments and star performances from the FA Cup semi-finals in under 10 minutes with the BBC's FA Cup Catch-Up.
Championship side Reading were hoping to cause a major upset by knocking out holders Arsenal, while Aston Villa looked to shake off their underdogs tag against Liverpool.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired