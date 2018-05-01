BBC Sport - Reading 1-2 Arsenal: Adam Federici will bounce back - Steve Clarke

Federici will bounce back - Clarke

  • From the section FA Cup

Reading manager Steve Clarke backs goalkeeper Adam Federici to "bounce back" after his extra-time mistake gifted Arsenal a 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory at Wembley.

Alexis Sanchez gave the Premier League side a 39th-minute lead from close range before Garath McCleary volleyed home a second-half equaliser, but Reading keeper Adam Federici was at fault as Sanchez's effort spilled through his grasp to give Arsenal the win in extra-time.

The Gunners will play Aston Villa or Liverpool in the final at Wembley on 30 May, as they look to secure a record 12th FA Cup.

Top videos

Video

Federici will bounce back - Clarke

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired