Cowdenbeath 1-2 Heart of Midlothian

From the section

Champions Hearts set a new points record in Scotland's second tier with victory over Cowdenbeath.

Cowden, who were beaten 10-0 by Hearts earlier this season, took the lead when Colin Marshall fired home.

Callum Paterson made up for the disappointment of hitting the bar earlier in the match when he headed Hearts' equaliser.

Marshall fouled Jamie Walker in stoppage time and Brad McKay converted the resulting penalty for the winner.

Robbie Neilson's side move on to 90 points - one better than Hibernian's total at the end of season 1998-99.

And Hearts may yet play a significant role in who finishes second in this season's Championship. They face third-place Rangers in next week's league finale while second-place Hibs, who are a point ahead of the Ibrox side, visit the Falkirk Stadium.