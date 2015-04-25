Match ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Cowdenbeath 1-2 Heart of Midlothian
Champions Hearts set a new points record in Scotland's second tier with victory over Cowdenbeath.
Cowden, who were beaten 10-0 by Hearts earlier this season, took the lead when Colin Marshall fired home.
Callum Paterson made up for the disappointment of hitting the bar earlier in the match when he headed Hearts' equaliser.
Marshall fouled Jamie Walker in stoppage time and Brad McKay converted the resulting penalty for the winner.
Robbie Neilson's side move on to 90 points - one better than Hibernian's total at the end of season 1998-99.
And Hearts may yet play a significant role in who finishes second in this season's Championship. They face third-place Rangers in next week's league finale while second-place Hibs, who are a point ahead of the Ibrox side, visit the Falkirk Stadium.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Foul by Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian).
Craig Johnston (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Heart of Midlothian 2. Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Jamie Walker draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Colin Marshall (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Soufian El Hassnaoui (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian).
Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Johnston replaces Lewis Milne.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Heart of Midlothian).
Darren Brownlie (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Soufian El Hassnaoui replaces Kenny Anderson.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Heart of Midlothian).
Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Colin Marshall.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by John Armstrong.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Callum Paterson.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kyle Miller.
Attempt blocked. Kevin McHattie (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Attempt blocked. Alim Ozturk (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Morgaro Gomis (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Milne (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. James Keatings replaces Jordan McGhee.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Nathaniel Wedderburn because of an injury.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Heart of Midlothian).
Colin Marshall (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.