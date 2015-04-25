Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Liverpool 0.
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Liverpool
- Gerrard makes 500th league appearance
- First Balotelli start since February
- WBA edge closer to safety
Liverpool's hopes of securing a top-four finish were dealt a blow as they were held to a goalless draw by West Brom at the Hawthorns.
After a forgettable opening, the game came to life in the second half as both sides had chances to snatch the winner.
Philippe Countino brought a full-stretch save out of Boaz Myhill while Jordon Ibe hit the post for Liverpool.
James Morrison's header was cleared off the line for the hosts, but neither side could get the breakthrough.
Liverpool are fifth and seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.
The Reds' season is heading towards a disappointing conclusion, with defeat to Aston Villa in the semi-final of the FA Cup last weekend ending their hopes of winning any trophies this season.
Three points at the Hawthorns on Steven Gerrard's 500th league appearance would certainly have boosted hopes of a top-four finish ahead of his summer move to the MLS.
But a win looked unlikely for either side during a drab opening 45 minutes in which both sides failed to register a shot on target. Gerrard went closest with a free-kick that flew just over the bar.
It got better in the second half, with Liverpool becoming more adventurous and West Brom - who are seven points clear of the relegation zone - looking to exploit gaps on the counter-attack.
Somehow, Liverpool failed to score during a goal-mouth scramble when Countiho tried to sneak a shot through a crowd of players, Myhill made the save and Jordan Henderson was unable to get the ball home from close range.
When Ibe hit the woodwork after playing a one-two with Mario Balotelli - quiet in his first start in almost two months - it seemed it would only be a matter of time before Liverpool scored but instead it was West Brom who almost snatched the points when Morrison sent a header to the far corner, but Dejan Lovren got back to clear.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "Liverpool were very good in the last 20 minutes. The lads showed a lot of resilience and we are very pleased to get another point.
"We had a poor set of results here before this game and that was down to the mentality more than anything - when people say we are safe with this and that.
"We are not good enough to take our foot off the pedal we have to be 100% all the time."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 25DawsonBooked at 61mins
- 23McAuley
- 6Lescott
- 11Brunt
- 8Gardner
- 5Yacob
- 24Fletcher
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forBairdat 81'minutes
- 10AnichebeSubstituted forMcManamanat 64'minutes
- 18BerahinoSubstituted forIdeyeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Olsson
- 4Baird
- 9Ideye
- 16Gamboa
- 19McManaman
- 29Sessegnon
- 38Rose
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 23Can
- 37Skrtel
- 6Lovren
- 2Johnson
- 14Henderson
- 8Gerrard
- 33IbeSubstituted forLallanaat 75'minutes
- 10Coutinho
- 31Sterling
- 45BalotelliSubstituted forBoriniat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 4K Touré
- 19Manquillo
- 20Lallana
- 24Allen
- 29Borini
- 50Markovic
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 26,663
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Liverpool 0.
Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion).
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Attempt saved. Callum McManaman (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brown Ideye.
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt saved. Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Callum McManaman with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Baird replaces James Morrison.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Foul by Dejan Lovren (Liverpool).
Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Brown Ideye replaces Saido Berahino.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Fabio Borini replaces Mario Balotelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Jordon Ibe.
Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Skrtel with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Offside, Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Callum McManaman replaces Victor Anichebe.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Liverpool).
Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.
Booking
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).