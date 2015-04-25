League Two
Southend1Luton0

Southend United 1-0 Luton Town

Michael Timlin
Michael Timlin's third goal of the season lifted Southend into the automatic promotion places

Southend moved into the League Two automatic promotion places after an error from Luton goalkeeper Elliot Justham gifted them victory.

After a first-half of few chances, Shrimpers' Ben Coker was sent off for a foul on Shaun Walley after the break.

But Michael Timlin's 25-yard strike was not held by Justham and the ball rolled into the net to give Southend the win.

The result means Phil Brown's side will be promoted if they beat Morecambe in their final league fixture.

Luton meanwhile are three points behind Plymouth Argyle in the final play-off spot and have a significantly worse goal difference.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought we were strong and I thought we looked organised. We had three or four glorious opportunities that just wouldn't go through for us.

"Our form of late has been very good. I'm not going to just look at today, I'm going to look at all season and I think we've done terrific.

"We're still going to have a go at it on Saturday. Absolutely 100%. It was unlikely that Elliot would make that mistake today so who knows about unlikely?"

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 18Leonard
  • 15BolgerBooked at 71mins
  • 26Barrett
  • 3CokerBooked at 67mins
  • 12AtkinsonSubstituted forProsserat 70'minutes
  • 22DeeganBooked at 72mins
  • 8Timlin
  • 7Worrall
  • 10Corr
  • 24CassidySubstituted forPayneat 62'minutesSubstituted forWestonat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Prosser
  • 11Weston
  • 13Smith
  • 14Hurst
  • 19Payne
  • 25McLaughlin
  • 32Pigott

Luton

  • 16Justham
  • 22Harriman
  • 5McNulty
  • 30WilkinsonBooked at 43mins
  • 12GriffithsSubstituted forWallat 83'minutes
  • 26DoyleBooked at 46mins
  • 4Smith
  • 50McGeehanSubstituted forWhalleyat 20'minutes
  • 11Howells
  • 38LeeSubstituted forGuttridgeat 65'minutes
  • 13Cullen

Substitutes

  • 1Tyler
  • 6Lacey
  • 10Wall
  • 20Whalley
  • 21Guttridge
  • 27Hall
  • 40Kinsella
Referee:
Iain Williamson
Attendance:
10,730

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 1, Luton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Luton Town 0.

Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).

Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).

Alex Wall (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Myles Weston (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Doyle (Luton Town).

Barry Corr (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Doyle (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Adam Barrett.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Myles Weston replaces Jack Payne.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Alex Wall replaces Scott Griffiths.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Attempt saved. Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1, Luton Town 0. Michael Timlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Adam Barrett (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).

Michael Harriman (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Luton Town).

Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.

Booking

Gary Deegan (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).

Booking

Cian Bolger (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Luke Prosser replaces Will Atkinson.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.

Attempt blocked. Jake Howells (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Ben Coker (Southend United) is shown the red card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Corr (Southend United).

Nathan Doyle (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Elliot Lee.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton452710866372991
2Shrewsbury452781067293889
3Southend452412953351884
4Bury452571359401982
5Wycombe452215864432181
6Stevenage4520121362521072
7Plymouth4519111553371668
8Luton451811165244865
9Newport451811165153-265
10Northampton45187206559661
11Exeter451613165964-561
12Morecambe451612175051-160
13Dag & Red45178205757059
14Oxford Utd451416154949058
15Wimbledon451415165359-657
16Portsmouth451414175153-256
17Accrington451411205676-2053
18Cambridge451312205963-451
19York451118164550-551
20Carlisle45147245371-1849
21Mansfield45139233760-2348
22Hartlepool45128253667-3144
23Cheltenham45913233966-2740
24Tranmere45912244566-2139
View full League Two table

