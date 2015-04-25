Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Tranmere Rovers

Reuben Reid has scored 18 league goals for Plymouth Argyle after joining them last year from Yeovil Town

Tranmere Rovers suffered relegation for the first time since entering the Football League 94 years ago after defeat at Plymouth Argyle, who are now all but guaranteed a play-off spot.

Argyle took an early lead through a Reuben Reid penalty before Max Power's 13th of the season gave Tranmere hope.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis scored his first senior goal to put Argyle back in front before Lewis Alessandra made it 3-1.

Kayode Odejayi pulled one back with a minute left but it was not enough.

It was a valiant effort from Tranmere, who have suffered successive relegations, despite falling behind when Reid scored his 20th goal of the season after Power fouled Dominic Blizzard inside the box.

94 years of Football League history for Rovers Tranmere Rovers joined the Football League in 1921, when they were first admitted as one of the original Division Three North. Excepting the Second World War, they have had unbroken membership of the league ever since.

Power's shot from six yards following a Jason Koumas cross levelled the score but Holmes-Dennis's stunning strike from 30 yards gave Plymouth the advantage.

Alessandra extended the Pilgrims' lead with a shot from the centre of the box, but Odejayi's strike was too little too late for Tranmere, who parted company with manager Micky Adams last week.

Seventh-placed Plymouth are now three points clear of Luton and Newport with one game left, but with a vastly superior goal difference.

In a statement on the club website, Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said it was a "dark day in the history of Tranmere Rovers".

Former Rovers player Palios, who became chairman in August, added: "I am desperately sorry that we were not able to avert relegation, but we can at least ensure that the club remains financially viable and returns next season ready to fight its way back into the league.

"It's devastating today but not disastrous tomorrow."