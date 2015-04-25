Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Watford 2.
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Watford
-
- From the section Football
Watford clinched promotion to the Premier League after they beat Brighton and other results went their way.
The Hornets won 2-0 in their lunchtime kick-off at the Amex Stadium, then saw Championship promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Norwich both drop points later in the day.
They secured their fifth-successive victory thanks to goals from Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra.
Watford are four points clear of third-placed Boro with one game to go.
Drawing 3-3 in stoppage time at Fulham, Boro sent keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos forward seeking a winner, only for Fulham to break to the other end and score - a decision boss Aitor Karanka defended as a legitimate "risk" afterwards.
Other results ensured Slavisa Jokanovic's Watford side are back in the top flight after an eight-year absence.
|Hornets joy
|Watford have now won seven of their last nine away games. Their last defeat on the road was 2-0 at Bournemouth on 30 January.
Deeney scored his 21st goal of the season to put the Hornets ahead with a powerful finish after Brighton defender Greg Halford failed to clear the danger.
Brighton's Chris O'Grady had a shot tipped over by keeper Heurelho Gomes, before Vydra finished a counter-attack to add a second goal late on.
The Hornets were then left to wait to see how Boro and Norwich, who started the day in third and fourth spot, fared at Fulham and Rotherham before their celebrations could begin.
Both of those games featured late goals that went Watford's way, with Boro beaten by a 94th-minute goal from Ross McCormack that settled a 4-3 thriller.
Norwich were leading Rotherham until four minutes from time, when Jordan Bowery's header brought the Millers level.
Only second-placed Bournemouth can catch Watford, who will seal the Championship title if they beat Sheffield Wednesday in their final game on 2 May.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton:
"It's very, very frustrating.
"But it is my responsibility to make sure we will be fighting in a different part of the table next season. To do that I will be bringing in personnel to change it."
Watford head coach Slavisa Jokanovic:
"It's very important for us to keep going for 46 games. I don't have any plans for tonight and tomorrow. I will be preparing for the next game.
"It was a relief to score the second goal and it was important. Brighton pressed at the start and the end of the game, so it was an important second goal."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 33Halford
- 3GreerBooked at 90mins
- 5Dunk
- 2BrunoSubstituted forCalderonat 79'minutes
- 28KayalBooked at 43mins
- 6StephensBooked at 90mins
- 18Forster-CaskeySubstituted forLua Luaat 78'minutes
- 30Bennett
- 32CarayolSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 60'minutes
- 11O'Grady
Substitutes
- 4Hughes
- 12Mackail-Smith
- 14Calderon
- 19Best
- 24Ince
- 25Lua Lua
- 31Walton
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 4AngellaBooked at 66mins
- 15CathcartBooked at 61mins
- 39Connolly
- 14Paredes
- 5GuédiouraBooked at 90mins
- 23Watson
- 22AbdiSubstituted forForestieriat 82'minutes
- 21AnyaSubstituted forTozserat 26'minutes
- 24IghaloSubstituted forVydraat 65'minutes
- 9DeeneyBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 7Layun
- 8Tozser
- 11Forestieri
- 20Vydra
- 30Bond
- 31Hoban
- 47Motta
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 28,841
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Watford 2.
Booking
Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Matej Vydra (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Watford 2. Matej Vydra (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Troy Deeney following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Joe Bennett (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Booking
Adlène Guédioura (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Watford).
Attempt saved. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Íñigo Calderón.
Attempt missed. Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dale Stephens following a set piece situation.
Booking
Troy Deeney (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Bennett (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Attempt missed. Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Íñigo Calderón with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Fernando Forestieri replaces Almen Abdi.
Attempt blocked. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris O'Grady.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Íñigo Calderón replaces Bruno because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Jake Forster-Caskey.
Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gordon Greer.
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Watson.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Attempt missed. Almen Abdi (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Almen Abdi (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Booking
Gabriele Angella (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.