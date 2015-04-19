Premier League
Man City2West Ham0

Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

West Ham defender James Collins watches on as his clearance loops over keeper Adrian to give Man City the lead
West Ham's James Collins scored his second Premier League own goal
  • Man City move seven points clear of fifth place
  • West Ham's Collins scores bizarre own goal
  • Aguero scores 20th league goal of campaign
  • Hammers have one win from past 12

Manchester City firmed up their grip on a top-four place as they beat West Ham to secure their first win in three Premier League games.

James Collins looped an attempted clearance from a Jesus Navas cross into his own net to give City the lead.

Navas set up Sergio Aguero to slot in a second after a slick counter-attack.

With the game won, City playmaker David Silva was carried off on a stretcher after being caught in the face by Cheikhou Kouyate's right elbow.

MOTD2 analysis
Jason Roberts: "I remember times playing for Sam Allardyce when we put in performances like this one and we were hauled in at 6am the next day for training. At the moment, though, it looks like Allardyce is having a problem motivating his players. For me, that is a by-product of the uncertainty over his future."
Read more: 'What has gone wrong for Big Sam?'

Silva appeared to be given oxygen as he received eight minutes of treatment prior to his departure in the 75th minute.

Before the game, City boss Manuel Pellegrini conceded he could be sacked if his team do not finish in the top four to claim a Champions League place for next season.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Pellegrini thoughts on 2-0 victory over West Ham

But while speculation about his future continues given their tame title defence, the chances of missing out on a place in Europe's elite club competition receded with this victory.

With five matches remaining, Pellegrini's side are seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and a point behind derby rivals Manchester United.

City looked a vastly improved team to the one that had lost four of their past six league games, and more like the side that beat West Ham on the final day of last season to claim the Premier League title.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have won just once in their past 12 games, with their last away league win coming on 2 December.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (left) scores his side's second goal in the win over West Ham
Sergio Aguero scored his 101st Manchester City goal in his 159th appearance for the club

From the outset, it seemed a question of how long West Ham could hold their dominant hosts at bay, and the answer was 18 minutes.

Navas swung in a low cross and, in attempting to clear the ball, West Ham centre-back Collins instead looped an effort over Adrian and into his own net.

It was 2-0 when Stewart Downing gave the ball away in the City half, the home side broke in lightning fashion and Aguero and Navas exchanged passes before the former slotted in.

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Gifted' goals frustrate Allardyce

The goal meant the Argentine was the first player to reach 20 Premier League goals this season.

Aguero had several chances to add to his tally, with one effort saved by the sprawling Adrian following an incisive move from Pellegrini's side.

West Ham had a late Kevin Nolan shot saved by Joe Hart, but they rarely threatened a comeback.

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce:

"The two goals we gifted them are pretty disappointing on the basis of how we conceded them.

"You can't make the mistakes we made and expect to get anything out of a game at Manchester City. We created our two best chances late on but can't seem to be as clinical as we used to be.

"The goal threat from us has not been as potent as we showed earlier on in the season."

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce (left) and Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini
Will West Ham boss Sam Allardyce (left) and Man City counterpart Manuel Pellegrini keep their jobs for next season?
Man City's David Silva receives treatment before being taken off on a stretcher
There was an eight-minute delay to the game as Silva had treatment before being taken off on a stretcher
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure reportedly called Pellegrini a "weak manager" before the game

Line-ups

Man City

  • 1Hart
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 26Demichelis
  • 20Mangala
  • 11Kolarov
  • 18LampardSubstituted forFernandinhoat 88'minutes
  • 6Reges
  • 15NavasBooked at 35mins
  • 42Y Touré
  • 21SilvaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNasriat 75'minutes
  • 16AgüeroSubstituted forDzekoat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sagna
  • 8Nasri
  • 10Dzeko
  • 13Caballero
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 38Boyata
  • 78Pozo

West Ham

  • 13Adrián
  • 18Jenkinson
  • 19Collins
  • 2Reid
  • 3Cresswell
  • 16Noble
  • 30SongSubstituted forJarvisat 66'minutes
  • 8KouyatéBooked at 67mins
  • 11DowningBooked at 90mins
  • 24ColeSubstituted forNolanat 66'minutes
  • 31E Valencia

Substitutes

  • 4Nolan
  • 7Jarvis
  • 12de Carvalho
  • 17O'Brien
  • 21Amalfitano
  • 22Jääskeläinen
  • 32Burke
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
45,041

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0.

Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Booking

Stewart Downing (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stewart Downing (West Ham United).

Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).

Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yaya Touré.

Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Edin Dzeko replaces Sergio Agüero.

Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Samir Nasri.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Attempt blocked. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Frank Lampard.

Attempt missed. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.

Offside, Manchester City. Samir Nasri tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.

Martín Demichelis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enner Valencia (West Ham United).

Offside, West Ham United. Mark Noble tries a through ball, but Enner Valencia is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Jarvis.

Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Lampard.

Offside, West Ham United. James Collins tries a through ball, but Enner Valencia is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Samir Nasri replaces David Silva because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match David Silva (Manchester City) because of an injury.

Booking

Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United).

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Matthew Jarvis replaces Alexandre Song.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Kevin Nolan replaces Carlton Cole.

Attempt missed. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.

Offside, Manchester City. Yaya Touré tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32237265263976
2Arsenal32206663323166
3Man Utd33198659312865
4Man City33197767343364
5Liverpool32176947361157
6Tottenham33176105347657
7Southampton331751145242156
8Swansea33138123842-447
9Stoke33137133841-346
10West Ham331110124242043
11Crystal Palace33119134245-342
12Everton331011124143-241
13West Brom3399153246-1436
14Newcastle3398163454-2035
15Aston Villa3388172445-2132
16Sunderland32514132548-2329
17Hull32610162945-1628
18Leicester3277183451-1728
19QPR3375213859-2126
20Burnley33511172651-2526
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you