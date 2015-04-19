Match ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0.
Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United
- Man City move seven points clear of fifth place
- West Ham's Collins scores bizarre own goal
- Aguero scores 20th league goal of campaign
- Hammers have one win from past 12
Manchester City firmed up their grip on a top-four place as they beat West Ham to secure their first win in three Premier League games.
James Collins looped an attempted clearance from a Jesus Navas cross into his own net to give City the lead.
Navas set up Sergio Aguero to slot in a second after a slick counter-attack.
With the game won, City playmaker David Silva was carried off on a stretcher after being caught in the face by Cheikhou Kouyate's right elbow.
|MOTD2 analysis
|Jason Roberts: "I remember times playing for Sam Allardyce when we put in performances like this one and we were hauled in at 6am the next day for training. At the moment, though, it looks like Allardyce is having a problem motivating his players. For me, that is a by-product of the uncertainty over his future."
Silva appeared to be given oxygen as he received eight minutes of treatment prior to his departure in the 75th minute.
Before the game, City boss Manuel Pellegrini conceded he could be sacked if his team do not finish in the top four to claim a Champions League place for next season.
But while speculation about his future continues given their tame title defence, the chances of missing out on a place in Europe's elite club competition receded with this victory.
With five matches remaining, Pellegrini's side are seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and a point behind derby rivals Manchester United.
City looked a vastly improved team to the one that had lost four of their past six league games, and more like the side that beat West Ham on the final day of last season to claim the Premier League title.
The Hammers, meanwhile, have won just once in their past 12 games, with their last away league win coming on 2 December.
From the outset, it seemed a question of how long West Ham could hold their dominant hosts at bay, and the answer was 18 minutes.
Navas swung in a low cross and, in attempting to clear the ball, West Ham centre-back Collins instead looped an effort over Adrian and into his own net.
It was 2-0 when Stewart Downing gave the ball away in the City half, the home side broke in lightning fashion and Aguero and Navas exchanged passes before the former slotted in.
The goal meant the Argentine was the first player to reach 20 Premier League goals this season.
Aguero had several chances to add to his tally, with one effort saved by the sprawling Adrian following an incisive move from Pellegrini's side.
West Ham had a late Kevin Nolan shot saved by Joe Hart, but they rarely threatened a comeback.
West Ham boss Sam Allardyce:
"The two goals we gifted them are pretty disappointing on the basis of how we conceded them.
"You can't make the mistakes we made and expect to get anything out of a game at Manchester City. We created our two best chances late on but can't seem to be as clinical as we used to be.
"The goal threat from us has not been as potent as we showed earlier on in the season."
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 26Demichelis
- 20Mangala
- 11Kolarov
- 18LampardSubstituted forFernandinhoat 88'minutes
- 6Reges
- 15NavasBooked at 35mins
- 42Y Touré
- 21SilvaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNasriat 75'minutes
- 16AgüeroSubstituted forDzekoat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 8Nasri
- 10Dzeko
- 13Caballero
- 25Fernandinho
- 38Boyata
- 78Pozo
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 18Jenkinson
- 19Collins
- 2Reid
- 3Cresswell
- 16Noble
- 30SongSubstituted forJarvisat 66'minutes
- 8KouyatéBooked at 67mins
- 11DowningBooked at 90mins
- 24ColeSubstituted forNolanat 66'minutes
- 31E Valencia
Substitutes
- 4Nolan
- 7Jarvis
- 12de Carvalho
- 17O'Brien
- 21Amalfitano
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 32Burke
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 45,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Booking
Stewart Downing (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stewart Downing (West Ham United).
Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Edin Dzeko replaces Sergio Agüero.
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Samir Nasri.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt blocked. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Frank Lampard.
Attempt missed. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Offside, Manchester City. Samir Nasri tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Martín Demichelis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enner Valencia (West Ham United).
Offside, West Ham United. Mark Noble tries a through ball, but Enner Valencia is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Jarvis.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Lampard.
Offside, West Ham United. James Collins tries a through ball, but Enner Valencia is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Samir Nasri replaces David Silva because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Silva (Manchester City) because of an injury.
Booking
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Matthew Jarvis replaces Alexandre Song.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Kevin Nolan replaces Carlton Cole.
Attempt missed. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.
Offside, Manchester City. Yaya Touré tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.