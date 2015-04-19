Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Newcastle United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
- From the section Premier League
- Kane first Spurs player to score 30 goals since 1992
- Spurs move above Southampton into sixth
- Newcastle won one of last 10 games
- Magpies remain seven points above relegation zone
Harry Kane scored his 30th goal of the season as Tottenham increased their chances of reaching next season's Europa League by beating Newcastle.
The hosts were hampered by a supporter boycott, which contributed to their lowest crowd of the season, and went behind to Nacer Chadli's 25-yard shot.
Jack Colback scored after the break, but Spurs replied through Christian Eriksen's free-kick before Kane struck.
Spurs moved into sixth, while Newcastle suffered a sixth straight defeat.
That worrying sequence equals Newcastle's worst run of results in the Premier League as they remain seven points above the relegation zone.
Only second-from-bottom QPR have a worse points record in 2015, and with a trip to Loftus Road and third-bottom Leicester still to come, John Carver's side could yet be caught.
They rarely troubled Spurs, who have hardly been in top form themselves and are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.
But a fourth win in 12 games lifted Mauricio Pochettino's side above his former club Southampton, who they visit next Saturday - the Argentine's first return to St Mary's since leaving last summer.
A return to winning ways for Tottenham and a late boost for English striker Kane contrasted with the mood engulfing St James' Park.
Reports suggested that up to 16,000 fans would boycott this match in protest at the way the club is run by owner Mike Ashley.
And although those numbers failed to materialise, there were patches of empty seats as the attendance reached 47,427 - almost 5,000 down on the capacity.
|BBC football reporter Ian Dennis on the boycott
|It's difficult to gauge how successful the boycott was but I can't recall seeing so many empty seats at St James' Park for a Premier League match. We will never know how many season ticket holders did not attend but the crowd of 47,427 is the lowest of the season. Boss John Carver refused to use the protest as an excuse, admitting the team "was not good enough".
Those who stayed away did not miss much from a Newcastle team whose most lively outlet was Ayoze Perez, still searching for a goal in 2015.
The visitors did not impress either early on, and there looked no immediate threat before they took the lead on the half-hour. Chadli picked the ball up in a central area and as the Newcastle defence retreated, the Belgian drilled low for his 11th of the season.
The hosts were unable to muster a response until shortly after the interval when Perez broke down the right, cut the ball back and after Daryl Janmaat's shot was blocked, Colback tucked in the rebound.
Finally the home supporters found their voice but their optimism lasted seven minutes. Colback fouled Eriksen after the Dane broke down the left, and the Spurs midfielder curled in the resulting free-kick which found its way into the net without a touch.
Nabil Bentaleb headed over soon after, and a relatively quiet Kane was denied by a brilliant save from Tim Krul.
But the 21-year-old was not to be denied, racing through during a late counter-attack to become the first Spurs striker to reach 30 goals since Gary Lineker in 1991-92.
Newcastle boss John Carver on the protests: "It shouldn't affect the players, when you cross the line you should be focussed on getting a result so what goes on around us should not matter that much. We have experienced this before and we had to do it again."
On whether his team have the fight for a relegation scrap: "I think so. We have some decent characters but we all need to have the fight, it's no good only three or four showing that. I will certainly be banging the drum."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 22Janmaat
- 6Williamson
- 2Coloccini
- 8AnitaSubstituted forArmstrongat 75'minutes
- 30AbeidSubstituted forObertanat 45'minutes
- 4Taylor
- 14ColbackBooked at 40mins
- 11GouffranSubstituted forAmeobiat 45'minutes
- 17Pérez
- 20CabellaBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 25Obertan
- 28Ameobi
- 29Riviere
- 32Armstrong
- 40Kemen
- 41Woodman
- 46Sterry
Tottenham
- 13Vorm
- 15Dier
- 21Fazio
- 5VertonghenBooked at 62mins
- 3RoseSubstituted forDaviesat 82'minutes
- 8PaulinhoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMasonat 88'minutes
- 42BentalebBooked at 88mins
- 11LamelaBooked at 45mins
- 23Eriksen
- 22ChadliSubstituted forDembéléat 78'minutes
- 18Kane
Substitutes
- 9Soldado
- 12Yedlin
- 17Townsend
- 19Dembélé
- 24Friedel
- 33Davies
- 38Mason
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 47,427
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela following a fast break.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Mason replaces Paulinho.
Booking
Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Gabriel Obertan (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Michael Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Danny Rose because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Taylor.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Danny Rose is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé replaces Nacer Chadli.
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michel Vorm.
Attempt saved. Jack Colback (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Adam Armstrong replaces Vurnon Anita.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb with a through ball.
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Paulinho.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Erik Lamela.
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulinho with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Michael Williamson.