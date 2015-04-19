Newcastle United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane became the first Spurs player to score 30 goals in a season since Gary Lineker in 1991-1992

Harry Kane scored his 30th goal of the season as Tottenham increased their chances of reaching next season's Europa League by beating Newcastle.

The hosts were hampered by a supporter boycott, which contributed to their lowest crowd of the season, and went behind to Nacer Chadli's 25-yard shot.

Jack Colback scored after the break, but Spurs replied through Christian Eriksen's free-kick before Kane struck.

Spurs moved into sixth, while Newcastle suffered a sixth straight defeat.

That worrying sequence equals Newcastle's worst run of results in the Premier League as they remain seven points above the relegation zone.

Only second-from-bottom QPR have a worse points record in 2015, and with a trip to Loftus Road and third-bottom Leicester still to come, John Carver's side could yet be caught.

They rarely troubled Spurs, who have hardly been in top form themselves and are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.

But a fourth win in 12 games lifted Mauricio Pochettino's side above his former club Southampton, who they visit next Saturday - the Argentine's first return to St Mary's since leaving last summer.

A return to winning ways for Tottenham and a late boost for English striker Kane contrasted with the mood engulfing St James' Park.

Reports suggested that up to 16,000 fans would boycott this match in protest at the way the club is run by owner Mike Ashley.

And although those numbers failed to materialise, there were patches of empty seats as the attendance reached 47,427 - almost 5,000 down on the capacity.

Thousands of Newcastle fans boycotted the match in a protest against owner Mike Ashley

BBC football reporter Ian Dennis on the boycott It's difficult to gauge how successful the boycott was but I can't recall seeing so many empty seats at St James' Park for a Premier League match. We will never know how many season ticket holders did not attend but the crowd of 47,427 is the lowest of the season. Boss John Carver refused to use the protest as an excuse, admitting the team "was not good enough".

Those who stayed away did not miss much from a Newcastle team whose most lively outlet was Ayoze Perez, still searching for a goal in 2015.

The visitors did not impress either early on, and there looked no immediate threat before they took the lead on the half-hour. Chadli picked the ball up in a central area and as the Newcastle defence retreated, the Belgian drilled low for his 11th of the season.

The hosts were unable to muster a response until shortly after the interval when Perez broke down the right, cut the ball back and after Daryl Janmaat's shot was blocked, Colback tucked in the rebound.

Finally the home supporters found their voice but their optimism lasted seven minutes. Colback fouled Eriksen after the Dane broke down the left, and the Spurs midfielder curled in the resulting free-kick which found its way into the net without a touch.

Nabil Bentaleb headed over soon after, and a relatively quiet Kane was denied by a brilliant save from Tim Krul.

But the 21-year-old was not to be denied, racing through during a late counter-attack to become the first Spurs striker to reach 30 goals since Gary Lineker in 1991-92.

Newcastle boss John Carver on the protests: "It shouldn't affect the players, when you cross the line you should be focussed on getting a result so what goes on around us should not matter that much. We have experienced this before and we had to do it again."

On whether his team have the fight for a relegation scrap: "I think so. We have some decent characters but we all need to have the fight, it's no good only three or four showing that. I will certainly be banging the drum."

Nacer Chadli opened the scoring from 25 yards in an otherwise quiet first half for his 11th of the season

Jack Colback equalised for Newcastle 18 seconds into the second half

Christian Eriksen's free-kick missed all Tottenham's attacker and beat Tim Krul at the back post

Harry Kane is tied with Sergio Aguero as the Premier League's top scorer on 20 goals