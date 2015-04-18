Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Bromwich Albion
West Brom boss Tony Pulis made a winning return to Selhurst Park as the Baggies clinically beat Crystal Palace to ease their relegation fears.
Pulis, who quit as Palace boss two days before the start of the season, saw his side go ahead after two minutes from James Morrison's free header.
After the hosts threatened a leveller, Craig Gardner scored from 25 yards.
Dwight Gayle hit the bar for Palace, but Albion secured a win to move eight points clear of the bottom three.
It also ended a four-game winning run for Alan Pardew's side, who were spurred on by in-form winger Yannick Bolasie but lacked the finishing prowess of the visitors.
Their task was made significantly harder when they gifted an easy opener to Morrison, who shook off marker Jason Puncheon to head in Chris Brunt's corner.
And although there was no lack of effort from Palace, they came up against a typically disciplined Pulis side.
Victory was much-needed for the Baggies, who had lost their past three and face Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in four of their final five games.
And it also showed that West Brom's manager has not lost his touch in grinding out points when most needed.
Pulis did the same at Selhurst Park last season, where he steered Palace to safety after a poor start under previous boss Ian Holloway.
The Welshman described it as his greatest achievement as a manager and that feat was not lost on the Palace fans, who greeted the 57-year-old warmly before kick-off.
The atmosphere soon changed after Albion scored early. But Bolasie was at the heart of Palace's endeavour as they attempted to fight back and earn a club-record equalling fifth straight Premier League win.
Fresh from a hat-trick at Sunderland last Saturday, the winger drew two good saves from Boaz Myhill, one from a spectacular overhead kick. Wilfried Zaha also had a decent penalty appeal after he was grabbed by Gardner as he attempted to head back across goal.
The visitors were less incisive and Victor Anichebe grew frustrated as he was also denied a penalty by referee Jonathan Moss.
Palace continued to press for an equaliser after the break, but were undone again by a counter-punch. After 52 minutes Gardner picked up a cleared corner and fired in a sumptuous goal.
Gayle, one of two half-time substitutions, almost reduced the arrears three minutes later. It was perhaps a sign that Palace's winning run was coming to an end.
Indeed, it was West Brom who came closest to scoring next when Saido Berahino drew a close-range save from Julian Speroni.
Substitute Yaya Sanogo had the ball in the net for Palace late on but was correctly ruled offside, summing up a frustrating afternoon for Pardew's team.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "I was nervous as anything right to the end, because they had a right go, it's a wonderful crowd here. I'm very pleased we should be that resilient, we concentrated for 96 minutes and got the result we deserved. I've said to the lads that 40 points is a good tally for us, that's what we should be aiming for and we have five games left to achieve it.
Pulis on whether winning at Palace had a different feel to it: "No, I'm manager of West Brom, and all my thoughts are with them. I had a great time [at Crystal Palace], I really enjoyed it and wish them all the best for the future."
Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "We are disappointed because our winning run comes to an end. We couldn't have done any more. Their first goal was a case of an old manager coming back and knowing the areas to exploit. We dominated the game, we had great moments without getting on the end of it, I can't fault the team, we just came up against a team who do very well then when they get the lead."
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 2Ward
- 6DannBooked at 54mins
- 27Delaney
- 28LedleySubstituted forSouaréat 45'minutes
- 42PuncheonBooked at 61mins
- 15JedinakSubstituted forGayleat 45'minutes
- 18McArthurSubstituted forSanogoat 80'minutes
- 11Zaha
- 17Murray
- 7BolasieBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 4Hangeland
- 9Sanogo
- 13Hennessey
- 16Gayle
- 23Ameobi
- 34Kelly
- 40Souaré
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 25DawsonSubstituted forWisdomat 71'minutes
- 23McAuleyBooked at 14mins
- 6Lescott
- 11BruntBooked at 79mins
- 7Morrison
- 24Fletcher
- 5Yacob
- 8GardnerBooked at 79minsSubstituted forOlssonat 81'minutes
- 18BerahinoSubstituted forBairdat 88'minutes
- 10Anichebe
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 3Olsson
- 4Baird
- 9Ideye
- 19McManaman
- 29Sessegnon
- 38Rose
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 24,765
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Baird replaces Saido Berahino.
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Offside, Crystal Palace. Pape Souaré tries a through ball, but Yaya Sanogo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andre Wisdom (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace).
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jonas Olsson replaces Craig Gardner.
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Yaya Sanogo replaces James McArthur.
Booking
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Booking
Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Morrison.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Yannick Bolasie.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Yannick Bolasie.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
Attempt saved. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace).
Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Claudio Yacob.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Andre Wisdom replaces Craig Dawson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.