Crystal Palace 0-2 West Bromwich Albion

James Morrison scored the opener for West Brom after two minutes

West Brom end three-game losing streak

Baggies on 36 points, eight clear of bottom three

Palace miss out on fifth successive win

Eagles have 68% possession

West Brom boss Tony Pulis made a winning return to Selhurst Park as the Baggies clinically beat Crystal Palace to ease their relegation fears.

Pulis, who quit as Palace boss two days before the start of the season, saw his side go ahead after two minutes from James Morrison's free header.

After the hosts threatened a leveller, Craig Gardner scored from 25 yards.

Dwight Gayle hit the bar for Palace, but Albion secured a win to move eight points clear of the bottom three.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pulis knew Crystal Palace's weaknesses - Pardew

It also ended a four-game winning run for Alan Pardew's side, who were spurred on by in-form winger Yannick Bolasie but lacked the finishing prowess of the visitors.

Their task was made significantly harder when they gifted an easy opener to Morrison, who shook off marker Jason Puncheon to head in Chris Brunt's corner.

And although there was no lack of effort from Palace, they came up against a typically disciplined Pulis side.

Victory was much-needed for the Baggies, who had lost their past three and face Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in four of their final five games.

And it also showed that West Brom's manager has not lost his touch in grinding out points when most needed.

Pulis did the same at Selhurst Park last season, where he steered Palace to safety after a poor start under previous boss Ian Holloway.

Craig Gardner scored a spectacular goal, seven minutes into the second half

The Welshman described it as his greatest achievement as a manager and that feat was not lost on the Palace fans, who greeted the 57-year-old warmly before kick-off.

The atmosphere soon changed after Albion scored early. But Bolasie was at the heart of Palace's endeavour as they attempted to fight back and earn a club-record equalling fifth straight Premier League win.

Fresh from a hat-trick at Sunderland last Saturday, the winger drew two good saves from Boaz Myhill, one from a spectacular overhead kick. Wilfried Zaha also had a decent penalty appeal after he was grabbed by Gardner as he attempted to head back across goal.

Media playback is not supported on this device Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom: Pulis says 40 points is the target

The visitors were less incisive and Victor Anichebe grew frustrated as he was also denied a penalty by referee Jonathan Moss.

Palace continued to press for an equaliser after the break, but were undone again by a counter-punch. After 52 minutes Gardner picked up a cleared corner and fired in a sumptuous goal.

Gayle, one of two half-time substitutions, almost reduced the arrears three minutes later. It was perhaps a sign that Palace's winning run was coming to an end.

Indeed, it was West Brom who came closest to scoring next when Saido Berahino drew a close-range save from Julian Speroni.

Substitute Yaya Sanogo had the ball in the net for Palace late on but was correctly ruled offside, summing up a frustrating afternoon for Pardew's team.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "I was nervous as anything right to the end, because they had a right go, it's a wonderful crowd here. I'm very pleased we should be that resilient, we concentrated for 96 minutes and got the result we deserved. I've said to the lads that 40 points is a good tally for us, that's what we should be aiming for and we have five games left to achieve it.

Pulis on whether winning at Palace had a different feel to it: "No, I'm manager of West Brom, and all my thoughts are with them. I had a great time [at Crystal Palace], I really enjoyed it and wish them all the best for the future."

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "We are disappointed because our winning run comes to an end. We couldn't have done any more. Their first goal was a case of an old manager coming back and knowing the areas to exploit. We dominated the game, we had great moments without getting on the end of it, I can't fault the team, we just came up against a team who do very well then when they get the lead."

Tony Pulis received a warm welcome from Palace fans and players on his return to Selhurst Park

Craig Gardner smashed in from 25 yards for his third goal of the season

Yaya Sonogo was denied by the linesman's flag after 85 minutes