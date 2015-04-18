Stoke City 2-1 Southampton

Southampton had only lost one of their past five Premier League games

Southampton still five points off top four

Stoke move up to ninth

Saints remain in sixth place

Top six guaranteed European football

Southampton's hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a severe blow as Stoke came from behind to end a four-match winless run.

Morgan Schneiderlin tapped home the visitors' opener after Jose Fonte's header from Steven Davis's corner.

Stoke pulled level early in the second half as Mame Biram Diouf swept in from 10 yards after Steven Nzonzi's miscued cross rebounded off the bar.

Substitute Charlie Adam volleyed in the winner from close range late on.

A bad afternoon for Southampton concluded with defender Toby Alderweireld leaving the field on a stretcher with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly.

Defeat means Saints are five points adrift of fourth place having played a game more than their rivals.

But with five matches remaining they have already equalled last season's club-record Premier League points tally of 56 and look certain to beat their highest finish of eighth.

The Saints were tipped to struggle after several high-profile departures in the summer but, under Ronald Koeman, have spent most of the season challenging for a Champions League spot.

They now sit in sixth - the final guaranteed Europa League qualifying spot - but know, depending on who wins the FA Cup, a seventh-placed finish could be enough.

Stoke, meanwhile, are on course to achieve back-to-back top-half finishes for the first time in 40 years.

Stoke are the only club yet to receive a red card in the league this season

They fell behind when Schneiderlin poked Fonte's goalbound header over the line from close range.

Southampton's problems have been as an attacking force this season and, bar Graziano Pelle's shot into the side-netting, they offered little before Fonte was given space to head Davis's corner towards goal.

Stoke were unable to test goalkeeper Kelvin Davis in a poor-quality opening half, but Nzonzi should have levelled when he completely miscued from just yards out.

The Saints defence was breached in freak circumstances soon after the break, though, as Nzonzi ballooned a cross onto the bar and Diouf reacted fastest to convert.

The visitors regrouped in search of a winner and Dusan Tadic was denied by Glenn Whelan after Sadio Mane beat goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to the ball on the right.

His failure to score was to prove costly in a tight second half, with Adam firing home the winner from inside the penalty area after Jonathan Walters's shot was blocked.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes:

"We limited a very good Southampton side to few chances. I felt in terms of the momentum, certainly second half, we were very comfortable.

"They had a lot of possession but didn't cause us a lot of problems. In the second half we were excellent.

"You make your own luck. People will say it was important for Southampton but I'm not sure about that."

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman:

"We were unlucky. I am happy how the lads played. We know it is a difficult place to come and if you control that 90 minutes like we did it is very difficult and painful to understand how we lose.

"It was a bad moment at 1-1, but the team showed a good reaction. The wind was influential in their equaliser so it is unlucky. Sometimes in life you need more luck.

"We created enough but didn't score enough. Everyone is talking about Champions League, we didn't. We talk about playing good football and fighting for a European place. That is the key."

Ronald Koeman's side had failed to score before half-time in eight of their past 10 Premier League games

Stoke have kept only four clean sheets in their past 18 home games in the league

Stoke had gone four league matches without a win

Toby Alderweireld will be assessed after injuring his shoulder