Match ends, Stoke City 2, Southampton 1.
Stoke City 2-1 Southampton
- Southampton still five points off top four
- Stoke move up to ninth
- Saints remain in sixth place
- Top six guaranteed European football
Southampton's hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a severe blow as Stoke came from behind to end a four-match winless run.
Morgan Schneiderlin tapped home the visitors' opener after Jose Fonte's header from Steven Davis's corner.
Stoke pulled level early in the second half as Mame Biram Diouf swept in from 10 yards after Steven Nzonzi's miscued cross rebounded off the bar.
Substitute Charlie Adam volleyed in the winner from close range late on.
A bad afternoon for Southampton concluded with defender Toby Alderweireld leaving the field on a stretcher with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly.
Defeat means Saints are five points adrift of fourth place having played a game more than their rivals.
But with five matches remaining they have already equalled last season's club-record Premier League points tally of 56 and look certain to beat their highest finish of eighth.
The Saints were tipped to struggle after several high-profile departures in the summer but, under Ronald Koeman, have spent most of the season challenging for a Champions League spot.
They now sit in sixth - the final guaranteed Europa League qualifying spot - but know, depending on who wins the FA Cup, a seventh-placed finish could be enough.
Stoke, meanwhile, are on course to achieve back-to-back top-half finishes for the first time in 40 years.
They fell behind when Schneiderlin poked Fonte's goalbound header over the line from close range.
Southampton's problems have been as an attacking force this season and, bar Graziano Pelle's shot into the side-netting, they offered little before Fonte was given space to head Davis's corner towards goal.
Stoke were unable to test goalkeeper Kelvin Davis in a poor-quality opening half, but Nzonzi should have levelled when he completely miscued from just yards out.
The Saints defence was breached in freak circumstances soon after the break, though, as Nzonzi ballooned a cross onto the bar and Diouf reacted fastest to convert.
The visitors regrouped in search of a winner and Dusan Tadic was denied by Glenn Whelan after Sadio Mane beat goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to the ball on the right.
His failure to score was to prove costly in a tight second half, with Adam firing home the winner from inside the penalty area after Jonathan Walters's shot was blocked.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes:
"We limited a very good Southampton side to few chances. I felt in terms of the momentum, certainly second half, we were very comfortable.
"They had a lot of possession but didn't cause us a lot of problems. In the second half we were excellent.
"You make your own luck. People will say it was important for Southampton but I'm not sure about that."
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman:
"We were unlucky. I am happy how the lads played. We know it is a difficult place to come and if you control that 90 minutes like we did it is very difficult and painful to understand how we lose.
"It was a bad moment at 1-1, but the team showed a good reaction. The wind was influential in their equaliser so it is unlucky. Sometimes in life you need more luck.
"We created enough but didn't score enough. Everyone is talking about Champions League, we didn't. We talk about playing good football and fighting for a European place. That is the key."
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Begovic
- 20Cameron
- 17Shawcross
- 26Wollscheid
- 3Pieters
- 6WhelanSubstituted forSidwellat 76'minutes
- 15N'Zonzi
- 19Walters
- 7IrelandSubstituted forAdamat 45'minutes
- 10Arnautovic
- 18DioufSubstituted forCrouchat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bardsley
- 12Wilson
- 16Adam
- 21Sidwell
- 22Butland
- 23Teixeira
- 25Crouch
Southampton
- 1Davis
- 2ClyneBooked at 38mins
- 6José FonteBooked at 15mins
- 3Yoshida
- 21BertrandSubstituted forLongat 86'minutes
- 17AlderweireldBooked at 49mins
- 4Schneiderlin
- 8DavisSubstituted forEliaat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10Mané
- 11TadicSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 67'minutes
- 19Pellè
Substitutes
- 5Gardos
- 7Long
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 22Elia
- 25Gazzaniga
- 28Reed
- 33Targett
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 26,467
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Southampton 1.
Foul by Eljero Elia (Southampton).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sadio Mané (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Pieters (Stoke City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Toby Alderweireld (Southampton) because of an injury.
Toby Alderweireld (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Pieters (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Walters.
Toby Alderweireld (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Booking
Eljero Elia (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eljero Elia (Southampton).
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Ryan Bertrand.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Eljero Elia replaces Steven Davis.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Southampton 1. Charlie Adam (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Shawcross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Graziano Pellè (Southampton) because of an injury.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).
Steven N'Zonzi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).
Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Mame Biram Diouf.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Steve Sidwell replaces Glenn Whelan.
Offside, Southampton. Steven Davis tries a through ball, but Graziano Pellè is caught offside.
Foul by Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City).
Graziano Pellè (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Toby Alderweireld (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.