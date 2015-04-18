Match ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0.
Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
- Chelsea 10 points clear at top of league
- United stay in third place
- Blues unbeaten at home in league in a year
- United had 70.3% possession
Chelsea moved to within two wins of reclaiming the Premier League title after Eden Hazard's goal gave them a narrow victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard's first-half finish gave Jose Mourinho's side three points and means that victory in forthcoming games at Arsenal and Leicester City will return the title to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2010.
Chelsea were pushed all the way by a resurgent United, hunting a seventh successive Premier League victory.
Wayne Rooney and the recalled Radamel Falcao came closest for United but once again they fell victim to the resilience and defensive strength that is Chelsea's trademark under Mourinho, assisted by the brilliance of Hazard, and ended frustrated.
The reaction of Chelsea's players as referee Mike Dean sounded the final whistle, celebrating wildly in front of their supporters, suggested they believed this was the victory that has pushed them to the brink of glory, as they moved 10 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.
|Top four's run-in
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|76 pts, +39 GD
|66 pts, +31 GD
|65 pts, +28 GD
|61 pts, +31 GD
|Arsenal (a)
|Chelsea (h)
|Everton (a)
|West Ham (h)
|Leicester (a)
|Hull (a)
|West Brom (h)
|Aston Villa (h)
|Crystal Palace (h)
|Swansea (h)
|Crystal Palace (a)
|Tottenham (a)
|Liverpool (h)
|Man Utd (a)
|Arsenal (h)
|QPR (h)
|West Brom (a)
|Sunderland (h)
|Hull (h)
|Swansea (a)
|Sunderland (h)
|West Brom (h)
|Southampton (h)
And now, even if they do not wrap it up in these next two games, surely nothing can stop Mourinho winning the title in his second season after coming back to Stamford Bridge.
As for United, this defeat may have ended their recent winning streak but they once again produced compelling evidence that they are now a very different proposition from the side that struggled, even though they were grinding out results, earlier this season.
Manager Louis van Gaal, as expected, had to reshuffle his side after ruling out Michael Carrick, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind through injury.
Ander Herrera was utilised in the anchor role vacated by Carrick and Rooney was pushed into midfield - but United were still able to make the more impressive start and should have taken an early lead.
Rooney looked a certain scorer when he raced on to Luke Shaw's cross but placed his finish inches wide, so close that goalkeeper David de Gea joined United's fans in celebrating a goal until they realised after several seconds that the effort was off target.
Herrera was prominent as United looked the better side but, as ever, Chelsea were rock solid and resilient and took the first chance that came their way seven minutes before the break.
Falcao, given a rare start, was easily bundled off the ball by John Terry and when Oscar played in Hazard with a clever backheel he applied a cool finish between De Gea's legs. Van Gaal protested furiously to fourth official Craig Pawson that Falcao had been fouled but to no avail.
Chelsea almost doubled their lead early in the second half when Didier Drogba's shot was deflected over De Gea but Hazard could only turn the loose ball against the upright from an angle as he tried to complete the job at the far post.
United's recent improvement was underlined as they continued to take the game to Chelsea, keeper Thibaut Courtois blocking Paddy McNair's 20-yard shot and Oscar deflecting Rooney's precise effort inches wide.
Van Gaal introduced Angel Di Maria and Adnan Januzaj for Juan Mata and Ashley Young as they continued to carry the fight to Chelsea, who seemed content to protect their lead and hit on the break.
Falcao had worked hard but it had been another fruitless game and his frustration continued with 12 minutes left when he escaped from Kurt Zouma to collect Shaw's pass only to strike the outside of the post from a tight angle.
There was one last alarm for Chelsea when Herrera was cautioned for tumbling under Gary Cahill's challenge in the penalty area - and the scenes at the conclusion of an enthralling contest reflected the importance of this win.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2IvanovicBooked at 57mins
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 5Zouma
- 21Matic
- 8OscarBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSantos do Nascimentoat 67'minutes
- 4FàbregasSubstituted forMikelat 90+2'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forWillianat 90+4'minutes
- 11DrogbaBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 3Filipe Luís
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 12Mikel
- 22Willian
- 23Ju Cuadrado
- 35Solanke
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 12Smalling
- 33McNair
- 3ShawSubstituted forBlackettat 80'minutes
- 21HerreraBooked at 90mins
- 8MataSubstituted forJanuzajat 70'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 31Fellaini
- 18YoungSubstituted forDi Maríaat 70'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 2da Silva
- 7Di María
- 11Januzaj
- 20van Persie
- 32Valdés
- 42Blackett
- 44Pereira
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 41,422
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0.
Booking
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Manchester United).
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Manchester United).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tyler Blackett (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United).
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Manchester United).
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Manchester United. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Falcao is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Tyler Blackett replaces Luke Shaw.
Offside, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.
Falcao (Manchester United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a through ball.
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Eden Hazard is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Offside, Manchester United. Falcao tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Falcao (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Adnan Januzaj replaces Juan Mata.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ángel Di María replaces Ashley Young.
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Mata.
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ramires replaces Oscar.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young.
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Didier Drogba (Chelsea).
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Oscar.
Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.