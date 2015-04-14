League One
Yeovil1Sheff Utd0

Yeovil Town 1-0 Sheffield United

Sheffield United slipped to defeat against relegated Yeovil at Huish Park.

Yeovil, whose successive relegations were confirmed at the weekend, competed well with the high-flying Blades.

The hosts took the lead when Stuart Arthurworrey's challenge on keeper Mark Howard helped in Byron Webster's flick-on from Sam Foley's free-kick.

The Blades were unable to find an equaliser, but remain fifth in League One with an eight-point cushion over seventh-placed Rochdale.

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 12Krysiak
  • 32Shephard
  • 26Arthurworrey
  • 27Webster
  • 3Smith
  • 8Berrett
  • 11Foley
  • 30SheehanBooked at 90mins
  • 35Kingsley
  • 13Moore
  • 25UgwuSubstituted forOfori-Twumasiat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weale
  • 9Hayter
  • 10Leitch-Smith
  • 14Hoskins
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 17Grant
  • 24Eastmond

Sheff Utd

  • 1Howard
  • 7FlynnSubstituted forAlcockat 45'minutes
  • 5Brayford
  • 6Basham
  • 26Freeman
  • 14Done
  • 8Doyle
  • 18Coutts
  • 10ScougallSubstituted forBaxterat 73'minutes
  • 35Holt
  • 32DaviesSubstituted forMurphyat 40'minutesBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 9Murphy
  • 11Baxter
  • 12McNulty
  • 16Davies
  • 17McGahey
  • 24Turner
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
3,841

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovilAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Sheffield United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Sheffield United 0.

Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).

Booking

Josh Sheehan (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by John Brayford.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by John Brayford.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Alcock (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi replaces Gozie Ugwu.

Foul by Craig Alcock (Sheffield United).

Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Yeovil Town).

John Brayford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Matt Done (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Booking

Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Berrett (Yeovil Town).

Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by John Brayford (Sheffield United).

Josh Sheehan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Stefan Scougall.

Attempt missed. Jason Holt (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stephen Arthurworrey.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Sheffield United 0. Stephen Arthurworrey (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Foley.

Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jason Holt (Sheffield United).

Josh Sheehan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Berrett (Yeovil Town).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Craig Alcock (Sheffield United).

Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

John Brayford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City432711586365092
2Preston422313671363582
3MK Dons422310984404479
4Swindon412371170472376
5Sheff Utd4319111363501368
6Chesterfield4319101467521567
7Rochdale421861869571260
8Fleetwood431611164548-359
9Barnsley431610175659-358
10Peterborough43177194751-458
11Bradford421512155153-257
12Doncaster421512155255-357
13Gillingham431414156063-356
14Oldham431413165364-1155
15Walsall421315144242054
16Coventry431215164656-1051
17Scunthorpe421312175566-1151
18Port Vale43148215060-1050
19Crewe43139213972-3348
20Leyton Orient421211195559-447
21Notts County421114174154-1347
22Crawley431211204773-2647
23Colchester42128225172-2144
24Yeovil43910243368-3537
View full League One table

