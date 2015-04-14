Yeovil Town 1-0 Sheffield United

From the section

Sheffield United slipped to defeat against relegated Yeovil at Huish Park.

Yeovil, whose successive relegations were confirmed at the weekend, competed well with the high-flying Blades.

The hosts took the lead when Stuart Arthurworrey's challenge on keeper Mark Howard helped in Byron Webster's flick-on from Sam Foley's free-kick.

The Blades were unable to find an equaliser, but remain fifth in League One with an eight-point cushion over seventh-placed Rochdale.