Match ends, Leeds United 0, Norwich City 2.
Leeds United 0-2 Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
- Norwich on 82 points, Bournemouth have 83
- Third-placed Boro a point behind Canaries
- Norwich face Boro next at Carrow Road
- Howson has now scored eight goals this season
Norwich remain only a point behind Championship leaders Bournemouth courtesy of a deserved win at Leeds.
Jonny Howson scored the opener against his former club with a neat finish from inside the box.
City could have led earlier in the game but, after Howson was fouled in the box by Liam Cooper, Graham Dorrans hit the bar with the resulting penalty.
But Dorrans got his goal - a low finish in the final minute - to keep the Canaries firmly in the promotion hunt.
Alex Neil's side have now won 11 of their last 14 matches and four in a row to leave them second, although they could lose that position if Watford beat Nottingham Forest by more than three goals on Wednesday.
Howson has contributed well during that run and it was perhaps inevitable that he would come to the fore against the hometown club for whom he played 226 games before moving to Carrow Road in January 2012.
He was involved in the penalty incident that led to Dorrans's first-half miss and was then on hand to receive a pass from Nathan Redmond in the box before prodding a calm finish past Marco Silvestri - a goal he greeted with an almost apologetic celebration to the home fans.
|Norwich City's remaining games
|17 April: Middlesbrough (home)
|25 April: Rotherham (away)
|2 May: Fulham (home)
Leeds responded with Scott Wootton cutting in and shooting, but Ruddy denied him, with the goalkeeper doing so more spectacularly to frustrate Alex Mowatt in the dying minutes with a diving save.
In the final minute, Dorrans made amends for his penalty miss by smashing home following a cross from Cameron Jerome to ensure Norwich left West Yorkshire with another vital three points.
Norwich manager Alex Neil:
"It was a crucial win. We always work on the basis that our rivals are going to win.
"We have a job to do and we have come away from two tough fixtures - Bolton and Leeds away - with maximum points.
"The first goal was the crucial point in the match.
"I wasn't happy with some things in the first half but after the goal especially, we were the better side and we deserved to win."
Leeds manager Neil Redfearn:
"There is a reason Norwich are second in the table. The difference was the quality of the strikers and the amount of money they have outlaid to bring their players in.
"For long spells we stifled them, and we could perhaps have done a bit more when we broke on them, but, for large spells, I thought that we played well."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 15Wootton
- 3Bamba
- 32Cooper
- 12Berardi
- 6N'Goyi
- 7MurphyBooked at 74mins
- 2ByramSubstituted forMontenegroat 85'minutes
- 27Mowatt
- 21TaylorSubstituted forAntenucciat 71'minutes
- 8Sharp
Substitutes
- 5Bellusci
- 13Taylor
- 19Morison
- 26Montenegro
- 33Sloth
- 34Antenucci
- 40Phillips
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2WhittakerBooked at 63mins
- 5Martin
- 30Bassong
- 23OlssonBooked at 25mins
- 27TetteyBooked at 37mins
- 41DorransBooked at 90mins
- 22RedmondSubstituted forHooperat 86'minutes
- 8Howson
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forBennettat 80'minutes
- 10Jerome
Substitutes
- 7Grabban
- 11Hooper
- 17Bennett
- 24Bennett
- 26Rudd
- 28O'Neil
- 39Odjidja-Ofoe
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 21,471
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Norwich City 2.
Booking
Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Norwich City 2. Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Leeds United).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sebastien Bassong.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Gary Hooper replaces Nathan Redmond.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Norwich City).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Brian Montenegro replaces Sam Byram.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Norwich City).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Elliott Bennett replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marco Silvestri (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Offside, Leeds United. Scott Wootton tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Leeds United).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sebastien Bassong.
Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
Billy Sharp (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Mirco Antenucci replaces Charlie Taylor.
Offside, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan tries a through ball, but Martin Olsson is caught offside.
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Booking
Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Norwich City).
Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Russell Martin.
Attempt blocked. Scott Wootton (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Granddi N'Goyi.