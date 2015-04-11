Match ends, Southend United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Southend United 1-0 Tranmere Rovers
Barry Corr's ninth goal in 11 League Two games earned play-off hopefuls Southend victory over Tranmere, who stay 23rd in the table.
Southend keeper Daniel Bentley made an outstanding save early on to deny Kayode Odejayi from close range.
Corr scored the only goal of the game just before half-time as he neatly fired home Will Atkinson's corner.
Tranmere pushed for an equaliser late on but the Shrimpers defence remained firm to secure the victory.
The game saw Bentley equal a club record by keeping a 10th clean sheet in a row at home.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Bentley
- 2White
- 15BolgerBooked at 60mins
- 26Barrett
- 3Coker
- 12Atkinson
- 22Deegan
- 8Timlin
- 25McLaughlinSubstituted forWorrallat 72'minutes
- 10CorrSubstituted forPigottat 69'minutes
- 24Cassidy
Substitutes
- 7Worrall
- 11Weston
- 13Smith
- 14Hurst
- 19Payne
- 23Binnom-Williams
- 32Pigott
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 5Ihiekwe
- 32ThompsonSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 61'minutes
- 12DonacienBooked at 76mins
- 2Holmes
- 4PowerSubstituted forDonnellyat 61'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 22JenningsBooked at 42mins
- 14Laird
- 17Taylor
- 16StocktonSubstituted forKirbyat 73'minutes
- 9Odejayi
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 15Kirby
- 19Molyneux
- 23Shuker
- 26Brezovan
- 29Donnelly
- 31Myrie-Williams
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 5,846
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Foul by Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers).
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by John White.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Southend United).
Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Rory Donnelly (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Will Atkinson (Southend United).
Jennison Myrie-Williams (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Rory Donnelly.
Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Janoi Donacien (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Jake Cassidy (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Janoi Donacien (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Kirby replaces Cole Stockton.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. David Worrall replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Gary Deegan (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Joe Pigott replaces Barry Corr.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by John White.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ben Coker.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
(Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Jennison Myrie-Williams (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Rory Donnelly replaces Max Power.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jennison Myrie-Williams replaces Josh Thompson.
Booking
Cian Bolger (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cian Bolger (Southend United).
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers).
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers).
Jake Cassidy (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Will Atkinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.