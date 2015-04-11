League Two
Southend1Tranmere0

Southend United 1-0 Tranmere Rovers

Barry Corr's ninth goal in 11 League Two games earned play-off hopefuls Southend victory over Tranmere, who stay 23rd in the table.

Southend keeper Daniel Bentley made an outstanding save early on to deny Kayode Odejayi from close range.

Corr scored the only goal of the game just before half-time as he neatly fired home Will Atkinson's corner.

Tranmere pushed for an equaliser late on but the Shrimpers defence remained firm to secure the victory.

The game saw Bentley equal a club record by keeping a 10th clean sheet in a row at home.

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 2White
  • 15BolgerBooked at 60mins
  • 26Barrett
  • 3Coker
  • 12Atkinson
  • 22Deegan
  • 8Timlin
  • 25McLaughlinSubstituted forWorrallat 72'minutes
  • 10CorrSubstituted forPigottat 69'minutes
  • 24Cassidy

Substitutes

  • 7Worrall
  • 11Weston
  • 13Smith
  • 14Hurst
  • 19Payne
  • 23Binnom-Williams
  • 32Pigott

Tranmere

  • 1Williams
  • 5Ihiekwe
  • 32ThompsonSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 61'minutes
  • 12DonacienBooked at 76mins
  • 2Holmes
  • 4PowerSubstituted forDonnellyat 61'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 22JenningsBooked at 42mins
  • 14Laird
  • 17Taylor
  • 16StocktonSubstituted forKirbyat 73'minutes
  • 9Odejayi

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 15Kirby
  • 19Molyneux
  • 23Shuker
  • 26Brezovan
  • 29Donnelly
  • 31Myrie-Williams
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
5,846

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamTranmere
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Foul by Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers).

Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by John White.

Foul by Jake Cassidy (Southend United).

Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Rory Donnelly (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Will Atkinson (Southend United).

Jennison Myrie-Williams (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Rory Donnelly.

Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Janoi Donacien (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Jake Cassidy (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Janoi Donacien (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Kirby replaces Cole Stockton.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. David Worrall replaces Stephen McLaughlin.

Gary Deegan (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Joe Pigott replaces Barry Corr.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by John White.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ben Coker.

Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).

(Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).

Attempt missed. Jennison Myrie-Williams (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Rory Donnelly replaces Max Power.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jennison Myrie-Williams replaces Josh Thompson.

Booking

Cian Bolger (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cian Bolger (Southend United).

Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers).

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers).

Jake Cassidy (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Will Atkinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you