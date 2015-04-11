Match ends, Morecambe 3, Portsmouth 1.
Morecambe 3-1 Portsmouth
-
Two goals from Alex Kenyon helped Morecambe to a comfortable win over mid-table Portsmouth.
Jamie Devitt's accurate cross was met well by Kenyon, who headed home to give the home side an early lead.
Kenyon's stunning volley doubled Morecambe's lead before Pompey substitute Conor Chaplin pulled one back with five minutes left.
Padraig Amond's blistering volley in the final minute secured the victory for the Shrimps.
Portsmouth manager Andy Awford speaks to BBC Radio Solent:
"I am disappointed with a lot of things, to concede two goals from two set pieces. It's always difficult when you lose to pick those positives out. I thought Dan Butler had another solid game at full back and without going too overboard it's the set pieces that are all in my head at the moment. I want to get to the hospital and see how Josh Passley is because that's the major concern at the moment."
(On Josh Passley) "He is not in a great way and to be honest that's all I am concerned about at the moment. When our physio got to him he was unconscious so he's gone to hospital and he is conscious now and we will have to assess that as it goes on in the next couple of hours."
(On Conor Chaplin) "He has a massive future, we have signed him early as a 17-year-old. Normally you wait until they are 18 to complete their apprenticeship but we took the decision to sign him early because we think the lad has a real bright future. With goals like that he gave us a glimpse of what he can do today."
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 3, Portsmouth 1.
Craig Westcarr (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Shaun Beeley.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 3, Portsmouth 1. Padraig Amond (Morecambe) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Aaron McGowan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron McGowan replaces Jamie Devitt.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Portsmouth 1. Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Tubbs.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Adam Webster replaces Josh Passley because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Craig Westcarr replaces Ryan Taylor.
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nyron Nosworthy (Portsmouth).
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Portsmouth 0. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ryan Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Wright replaces Aaron Wildig.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces Paul Mullin.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Portsmouth) left footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andy Parrish (Morecambe).
Matt Tubbs (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
James Dunne (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Wes Fogden.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Matt Tubbs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Laurence Wilson.
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.