Morecambe 3-1 Portsmouth

Two goals from Alex Kenyon helped Morecambe to a comfortable win over mid-table Portsmouth.

Jamie Devitt's accurate cross was met well by Kenyon, who headed home to give the home side an early lead.

Kenyon's stunning volley doubled Morecambe's lead before Pompey substitute Conor Chaplin pulled one back with five minutes left.

Padraig Amond's blistering volley in the final minute secured the victory for the Shrimps.

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford speaks to BBC Radio Solent:

"I am disappointed with a lot of things, to concede two goals from two set pieces. It's always difficult when you lose to pick those positives out. I thought Dan Butler had another solid game at full back and without going too overboard it's the set pieces that are all in my head at the moment. I want to get to the hospital and see how Josh Passley is because that's the major concern at the moment."

(On Josh Passley) "He is not in a great way and to be honest that's all I am concerned about at the moment. When our physio got to him he was unconscious so he's gone to hospital and he is conscious now and we will have to assess that as it goes on in the next couple of hours."

(On Conor Chaplin) "He has a massive future, we have signed him early as a 17-year-old. Normally you wait until they are 18 to complete their apprenticeship but we took the decision to sign him early because we think the lad has a real bright future. With goals like that he gave us a glimpse of what he can do today."