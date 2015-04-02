Liverpool Ladies monitor Kate Longhurst concussion injury

Kate Longhurst joined Liverpool from Chelsea in the 2013

Liverpool Ladies will monitor forward Kate Longhurst closely after she was knocked out in Wednesday's 2-1 Women's Super League win over Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old received lengthy treatment on the pitch before leaving on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Birmingham's Remi Allen.

"Kate is recovering well," Liverpool physiotherapist Kathryn Wise said.

"Once she is fully recovered, she will follow the guidelines to gradually return to training."

Longhurst had regained consciousness before being stretchered off the field and was later allowed to join her team-mates after their win, but remained under the supervision of club medics.

The stoppage-time injury overshadowed the WSL 1 defending champions' first league win of the season, with Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala scoring her first goal in English football to set up the victory.