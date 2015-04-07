Aston Villa 3-3 Queens Park Rangers

Christian Benteke's hat-trick took his tally to nine Premier League goals this season

Villa salvage draw to stay out of bottom three

Point keeps QPR in relegation zone

Both teams have six matches left

Benteke scores his second Villa hat-trick

Christian Benteke's hat-trick rescued a vital point for Aston Villa in a pulsating game against Premier League relegation rivals QPR.

QPR led when Matt Phillips headed in Bobby Zamora's deft left-wing cross.

Villa levelled through Benteke's deflected drive, then the Belgian's calm finish put them ahead.

Clint Hill's firm header and Charlie Austin's clinical finish restored QPR's lead, but Benteke's free-kick kept Villa out of the bottom three.

Villa would have dropped into the relegation zone, with QPR climbing out at their expense, had they been beaten by the visitors at Villa Park.

But Benteke's sublime set-piece, which he curled over the away defence into the bottom left corner of the QPR goal, ensured Villa moved up to 16th.

'Sloppy' QPR disappoint Ramsey

Tim Sherwood's men are three points clear of the third-bottom visitors, who climbed above Burnley with the draw.

However, both sides will be bitterly disappointed not to have taken maximum points. Villa looked sharper and more inventive for larger periods, but their long-standing defensive frailties allowed Rangers to go within sight of a second successive away win.

Sherwood warned his players ahead of kick-off that they would have to dig deep in a fixture which he described as "the club's biggest match for years" - and these fighting qualities came to the fore as they snatched a draw.

Rival managers Sherwood and Chris Ramsey are close friends, having worked together at Tottenham and living close to each other, and the two shared warm embraces on the touchline before kick-off and following the final whistle.

Respective run-ins Aston Villa: Spurs (A) - 11 April Man City (A) - 25 April Everton (H) - 2 May West Ham (H) - 9 May So'ton (A) - 16 May Burnley (H) - 24 May QPR: Chelsea (H) - 12 April West Ham (H) - 25 April Liverpool (A) - 2 May Man City (A) - 10 May Newcastle (H) - 16 May Leicester (A) - 24 May

Ramsey had only won one game since replacing Harry Redknapp in early February, but saw his side double their tally with a convincing 4-1 win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

It meant Rangers returned to the West Midlands full of confidence - and they needed just nine minutes to take the lead.

Former England striker Zamora was allowed to run across the Villa penalty area, before clipping a perfectly-weighted cross to the far post where Phillips was waiting.

The Villa fans reacted by providing increased vocal support - and their team responded just 151 seconds later with the equaliser.

Villa deserved to win - Sherwood

Belgium striker Benteke, who had scored five goals in his previous six matches for club and country, charged into the QPR box from the left touchline and saw his angled shot deflect off Rangers defender Mauricio Isla past his own keeper Robert Green.

Sherwood reacted to the equaliser with a manic celebration - ripping off his jacket and hurling it to the ground - to illustrate what the occasion meant to the Villa manager.

Villa oozed confidence in a high-tempo first half, dominating possession and territory, as the home side used their pace and energy to pull apart QPR's ageing side.

The Birmingham club, who have not been relegated since 1986-87, deservedly edged ahead when Benteke kept his composure to finish a swift counter attack.

Veteran QPR defender Hill escaped his marker at a corner to restore parity with his first Premier League goal, then England hopeful Austin pounced on a loose ball to sweep in his 17th top-flight goal of the season.

But, after Hill hauled down Villa substitute Charles N'Zogbia on the edge of the QPR penalty area, Benteke converted to walk off with the match ball.

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood:

"We deserved to win the game, anyone who saw it knew we created all the chances, we should have been out of sight.

"We have an injury crisis at this club and we are just trying to patch people up and get them out there and I thought they did extremely well in the circumstances. To not win after a one-sided football match is disappointing.

"On the balance I thought we played well but QPR just seemed to take their chances. I am not sure they had more than five shots and they score three goals."

QPR manager Chris Ramsey:

"I thought we could (hang on) but a free-kick is a free-kick, at that stage most of their attacking options had been exhausted.

"I'm disappointed if I'm being honest. But before the game if someone said we'd get four points from the last two games we probably would have taken that."

Villa boss Tim Sherwood produced an emotional celebration after Villa's first equaliser

Clint Hill, aged 36 years and 170 days, became the eighth oldest player in Premier League history to score his first goal in the competition

Charlie Austin has been involved in 21 of QPR's 38 league goals this season, scoring 17 and providing four assists

QPR boss Chris Ramsey served as Villa rival Tim Sherwood's assistant at Tottenham last season