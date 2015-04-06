Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 Leeds United

Dave Edwards has scored eight goals in 41 appearances for Wolves this season

Dave Edwards headed home a late winner as Wolves beat Leeds to move into the Championship play-off places.

Leeds had fought back from 3-1 down to level at 3-3 before Edwards diverted home from Kevin McDonald's cross.

Charlie Taylor scored his first senior goal for Leeds but two goals from Nouha Dicko and a strike from Benik Afobe put Kenny Jackett's side in control.

An own goal from Danny Batth got Leeds back in it before Alex Mowatt levelled with a fine shot from 20 yards.

Leeds, who have endured a turbulent week off the pitch, showed good spirit to drag themselves level but substitute Edwards clinched victory with his eighth goal of the season.

Visiting manager Neil Redfearn said earlier this month he was considering his position after assistant manager Steve Thompson was suspended by the club.

His team made a bright start at Molineux and 21-year-old Taylor netted the first goal of his senior career thanks to some generous Wolves defending.

McDonald held on to possession for too long and his clearance under pressure hit team-mate Richard Stearman, dropping kindly for Taylor to tuck home from six yards.

But Jackett's men were level within eight minutes when Afobe's cross-shot from the right was tucked in from a tight angle by Dicko.

Alex Mowatt has scored nine goals in 39 appearances for Leeds this season

Wolves, looking to extend a five-match unbeaten run, took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Dicko scored his second of the match and his 13th of the season.

Bakary Sako's chipped through-ball released Dicko in behind the Leeds defence and the Mali international netted with a firm low shot.

Mowatt tested Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme with a long-range effort early in the second half but the hosts made it 3-1 from the following attack.

Batth's low drive looked on its way in until it hit Dicko in the six-yard box. Afobe was quickest to the loose ball, hooking his shot into the roof of the net for his 10th goal in 16 matches for Wolves.

The hosts looked to be cruising to victory until an own goal from captain Batth gave Leeds hope.

Mowatt's inswinging ball from the right was aimed at Sam Byram but Batth got there first - only to divert the ball beyond Ikeme.

Buoyed by the goal, Leeds took the match to their hosts and equalised thanks to a stylish strike from Mowatt.

The 20-year-old midfielder won possession in the Wolves half and ran at the heart of the hosts' defence before curling a left-foot shot beyond Ikeme from 20 yards.

It looked like Wolves would be left to rue their defensive mistakes until Edwards's late intervention.

Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:

"We can sense something happening and we just need to focus on getting our game right. If we keep improving and show a hunger to play good football, the crowd will follow us.

"We feel that we've got a lot of goals in our team and it's tight between all of the sides. We're just pleased to be in and around it but we need to concentrate and finish the season off strongly."