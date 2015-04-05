Premier League
Sunderland1Newcastle0

Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United

By Pete Oliver

BBC Sport

Jermain Defoe
Three of Jermain Defoe's last five goals in the Premier League have come against Newcastle

Jermain Defoe's stunning first-half volley gave Sunderland a fifth successive derby win over Newcastle to ease their relegation fears.

Defoe, 32, met a Steven Fletcher header to thump a looping shot into the top corner from 22 yards as Sunderland won for the first time in nine games.

His third goal for the club gave recently appointed boss Dick Advocaat a first win as Sunderland moved to 15th.

Newcastle rarely threatened as they slumped to a fourth straight loss.

MOTD2 analysis
Danny Murphy: "I have trained and played with and against Jermain and I have never seen him work as hard as he did to contribute defensively on Sunday - at one point he was making sliding tackles near his own corner flag, which was a first."
Read more: 'More to Defoe than his wonder goal'

Newcastle's recent record in the derby is nothing short of disastrous and their latest defeat will have done nothing to enhance caretaker-manager John Carver's seemingly slim prospects of getting the job on a permanent basis.

Carver, a Geordie, had promised no lack of effort and enthusiasm from his side in their effort to avoid a winless run in the fixture now extending back seven matches to August 2011.

But that was about all they did produce, not having a shot on target until the 78th minute as Advocaat was allowed to make the perfect start at the Stadium of Light.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Advocaat delighted with 'special' win

Like his two predecessors - Gus Poyet and Paolo Di Canio - the Dutchman was able to celebrate a win over Newcastle in his second match in charge.

The contrast from Sunderland's last home game could hardly have been greater when a 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa cost Poyet his job.

Advocaat has been appointed until the end of the season with a brief to lead the Black Cats to safety and their supporters, who had walked out in droves in Poyet's final match as manager, will now believe they can do it after they moved three points clear of the relegation places.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Derby defeat hurts - Carver

Defoe's goal - his second at the Stadium of Light since the former England striker signed for Sunderland from Toronto FC in January - gave the Black Cats only their second win in 14 Premier League wins since they won at St James' Park just before Christmas.

His sublime effort was Sunderland's second goal in seven league games and reduced the striker to tears as the emotion and importance of the moment hit home.

The goal lit up an otherwise uninspired first half in which Defoe had failed to make the most of an earlier opportunity set up by Fletcher and Connor Wickham sent a deflected header against the outside of a post.

But Sunderland deserved their win which could have been more emphatic had they pressed home their superiority after the break.

The tireless Fletcher fluffed a chance to volley home Jordi Gomez's cross and then shot over.

Patrick van Aanholt also sliced a shot wide and Seb Larsson curled a free-kick past the post before picking up a 10th yellow card of the season to earn a two-match ban.

Newcastle finally tested goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon through Remy Cabella's shot on the turn but saw their last chance of an equaliser disappear three minutes from time when Ayoze Perez volleyed over from a corner.

Jermain Defoe scores for Sunderland
Jermain Defoe scored for the first time in seven games
Jermain Defoe
The striker admitted the importance of the goal had made it an emotional moment as he shed a tear
Jonas Gutierrez
Jonas Gutierrez started his first game for Newcastle since August, 2013 following his recovery from testicular cancer
Jermain Defoe and Adam Johnson
Adam Johnson came on to make his first appearance at the Stadium of Light since February
Dick Advocaat
Dick Advocaat enjoyed previous success over Newcastle in the Champions League as manager of PSV Eindhoven

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 2Jones
  • 27VerginiBooked at 39mins
  • 16O'Shea
  • 3van AanholtBooked at 66mins
  • 7LarssonBooked at 81mins
  • 6Cattermole
  • 14Gomez Garcia-PencheBooked at 61mins
  • 28DefoeSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes
  • 9Fletcher
  • 10WickhamBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 4Bridcutt
  • 11Johnson
  • 15Réveillere
  • 19Graham
  • 22Coates
  • 25Mannone
  • 30Buckley

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 4TaylorBooked at 41mins
  • 22Janmaat
  • 6Williamson
  • 14ColbackBooked at 62mins
  • 11GouffranSubstituted forRiviereat 58'minutes
  • 18Gutiérrez
  • 7Sissoko
  • 20Cabella
  • 17Pérez
  • 28AmeobiSubstituted forArmstrongat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Anita
  • 21Elliot
  • 25Obertan
  • 29Riviere
  • 30Abeid
  • 32Armstrong
  • 40Kemen
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
47,563

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Newcastle United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Newcastle United 0.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lee Cattermole.

Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Newcastle United).

Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Johnson.

Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).

Adam Johnson (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by John O'Shea.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Adam Armstrong replaces Sammy Ameobi.

Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United).

Hand ball by Connor Wickham (Sunderland).

Attempt missed. Santiago Vergini (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Santiago Vergini (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Gómez with a cross.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Michael Williamson.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.

Booking

Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland).

Emmanuel Rivière (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Adam Johnson replaces Jermain Defoe.

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.

Attempt saved. Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Rivière.

Booking

Connor Wickham (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Connor Wickham (Sunderland).

Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).

Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jermain Defoe.

Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland).

Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea30217263263770
2Arsenal31196662323063
3Man Utd31188555282762
4Man City30187562283461
5Liverpool3116694536954
6Tottenham3116695045554
7Southampton311651042222053
8Swansea31137113739-246
9West Ham31119114139242
10Stoke31126133539-442
11Everton31910123942-337
12Crystal Palace3099123641-536
13Newcastle3198143349-1635
14West Brom3189142843-1533
15Sunderland31514122444-2029
16Hull31610152943-1428
17Aston Villa3177172042-2228
18Burnley31511152649-2326
19QPR3174203555-2025
20Leicester3057182949-2022
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you