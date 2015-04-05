Match ends, Sunderland 1, Newcastle United 0.
Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United
-
- From the section Football
Jermain Defoe's stunning first-half volley gave Sunderland a fifth successive derby win over Newcastle to ease their relegation fears.
Defoe, 32, met a Steven Fletcher header to thump a looping shot into the top corner from 22 yards as Sunderland won for the first time in nine games.
His third goal for the club gave recently appointed boss Dick Advocaat a first win as Sunderland moved to 15th.
Newcastle rarely threatened as they slumped to a fourth straight loss.
|MOTD2 analysis
|Danny Murphy: "I have trained and played with and against Jermain and I have never seen him work as hard as he did to contribute defensively on Sunday - at one point he was making sliding tackles near his own corner flag, which was a first."
|Read more: 'More to Defoe than his wonder goal'
Newcastle's recent record in the derby is nothing short of disastrous and their latest defeat will have done nothing to enhance caretaker-manager John Carver's seemingly slim prospects of getting the job on a permanent basis.
Carver, a Geordie, had promised no lack of effort and enthusiasm from his side in their effort to avoid a winless run in the fixture now extending back seven matches to August 2011.
But that was about all they did produce, not having a shot on target until the 78th minute as Advocaat was allowed to make the perfect start at the Stadium of Light.
Like his two predecessors - Gus Poyet and Paolo Di Canio - the Dutchman was able to celebrate a win over Newcastle in his second match in charge.
The contrast from Sunderland's last home game could hardly have been greater when a 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa cost Poyet his job.
Advocaat has been appointed until the end of the season with a brief to lead the Black Cats to safety and their supporters, who had walked out in droves in Poyet's final match as manager, will now believe they can do it after they moved three points clear of the relegation places.
Defoe's goal - his second at the Stadium of Light since the former England striker signed for Sunderland from Toronto FC in January - gave the Black Cats only their second win in 14 Premier League wins since they won at St James' Park just before Christmas.
His sublime effort was Sunderland's second goal in seven league games and reduced the striker to tears as the emotion and importance of the moment hit home.
The goal lit up an otherwise uninspired first half in which Defoe had failed to make the most of an earlier opportunity set up by Fletcher and Connor Wickham sent a deflected header against the outside of a post.
But Sunderland deserved their win which could have been more emphatic had they pressed home their superiority after the break.
The tireless Fletcher fluffed a chance to volley home Jordi Gomez's cross and then shot over.
Patrick van Aanholt also sliced a shot wide and Seb Larsson curled a free-kick past the post before picking up a 10th yellow card of the season to earn a two-match ban.
Newcastle finally tested goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon through Remy Cabella's shot on the turn but saw their last chance of an equaliser disappear three minutes from time when Ayoze Perez volleyed over from a corner.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Pantilimon
- 2Jones
- 27VerginiBooked at 39mins
- 16O'Shea
- 3van AanholtBooked at 66mins
- 7LarssonBooked at 81mins
- 6Cattermole
- 14Gomez Garcia-PencheBooked at 61mins
- 28DefoeSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes
- 9Fletcher
- 10WickhamBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 4Bridcutt
- 11Johnson
- 15Réveillere
- 19Graham
- 22Coates
- 25Mannone
- 30Buckley
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 4TaylorBooked at 41mins
- 22Janmaat
- 6Williamson
- 14ColbackBooked at 62mins
- 11GouffranSubstituted forRiviereat 58'minutes
- 18Gutiérrez
- 7Sissoko
- 20Cabella
- 17Pérez
- 28AmeobiSubstituted forArmstrongat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Anita
- 21Elliot
- 25Obertan
- 29Riviere
- 30Abeid
- 32Armstrong
- 40Kemen
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 47,563
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Newcastle United 0.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lee Cattermole.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Newcastle United).
Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Johnson.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Adam Johnson (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Adam Armstrong replaces Sammy Ameobi.
Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United).
Hand ball by Connor Wickham (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Santiago Vergini (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Santiago Vergini (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Gómez with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Michael Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
Booking
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland).
Emmanuel Rivière (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Adam Johnson replaces Jermain Defoe.
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Attempt saved. Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Rivière.
Booking
Connor Wickham (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Connor Wickham (Sunderland).
Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Jordi Gómez (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).
Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jermain Defoe.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland).
Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.