Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United

Three of Jermain Defoe's last five goals in the Premier League have come against Newcastle

Jermain Defoe's stunning first-half volley gave Sunderland a fifth successive derby win over Newcastle to ease their relegation fears.

Defoe, 32, met a Steven Fletcher header to thump a looping shot into the top corner from 22 yards as Sunderland won for the first time in nine games.

His third goal for the club gave recently appointed boss Dick Advocaat a first win as Sunderland moved to 15th.

Newcastle rarely threatened as they slumped to a fourth straight loss.

MOTD2 analysis Danny Murphy: "I have trained and played with and against Jermain and I have never seen him work as hard as he did to contribute defensively on Sunday - at one point he was making sliding tackles near his own corner flag, which was a first." Read more: 'More to Defoe than his wonder goal'

Newcastle's recent record in the derby is nothing short of disastrous and their latest defeat will have done nothing to enhance caretaker-manager John Carver's seemingly slim prospects of getting the job on a permanent basis.

Carver, a Geordie, had promised no lack of effort and enthusiasm from his side in their effort to avoid a winless run in the fixture now extending back seven matches to August 2011.

But that was about all they did produce, not having a shot on target until the 78th minute as Advocaat was allowed to make the perfect start at the Stadium of Light.

Media playback is not supported on this device Advocaat delighted with 'special' win

Like his two predecessors - Gus Poyet and Paolo Di Canio - the Dutchman was able to celebrate a win over Newcastle in his second match in charge.

The contrast from Sunderland's last home game could hardly have been greater when a 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa cost Poyet his job.

Advocaat has been appointed until the end of the season with a brief to lead the Black Cats to safety and their supporters, who had walked out in droves in Poyet's final match as manager, will now believe they can do it after they moved three points clear of the relegation places.

Media playback is not supported on this device Derby defeat hurts - Carver

Defoe's goal - his second at the Stadium of Light since the former England striker signed for Sunderland from Toronto FC in January - gave the Black Cats only their second win in 14 Premier League wins since they won at St James' Park just before Christmas.

His sublime effort was Sunderland's second goal in seven league games and reduced the striker to tears as the emotion and importance of the moment hit home.

The goal lit up an otherwise uninspired first half in which Defoe had failed to make the most of an earlier opportunity set up by Fletcher and Connor Wickham sent a deflected header against the outside of a post.

But Sunderland deserved their win which could have been more emphatic had they pressed home their superiority after the break.

The tireless Fletcher fluffed a chance to volley home Jordi Gomez's cross and then shot over.

Patrick van Aanholt also sliced a shot wide and Seb Larsson curled a free-kick past the post before picking up a 10th yellow card of the season to earn a two-match ban.

Newcastle finally tested goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon through Remy Cabella's shot on the turn but saw their last chance of an equaliser disappear three minutes from time when Ayoze Perez volleyed over from a corner.

Jermain Defoe scored for the first time in seven games

The striker admitted the importance of the goal had made it an emotional moment as he shed a tear

Jonas Gutierrez started his first game for Newcastle since August, 2013 following his recovery from testicular cancer

Adam Johnson came on to make his first appearance at the Stadium of Light since February

Dick Advocaat enjoyed previous success over Newcastle in the Champions League as manager of PSV Eindhoven