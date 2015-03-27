Jake Hall: The Only Way Is Essex star joins Boston United

Jake Hall played 15 games for Boston last season, scoring one goal

Conference North play-off hopefuls Boston United have re-signed The Only Way Is Essex television star Jake Hall.

The 24-year-old was with the Pilgrims at the end of last season, but he turned down the chance to stay because of commuting and work commitments.

Hall only joined the scripted reality television show prior to the start of the new series earlier this month.

"The aim is to get into the play-offs and get in to the Conference," the midfielder told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Boston commercial manager Craig Singleton BBC Sport: "It's most definitely not a publicity stunt.

"He played 15 games last season and only left because of the travelling. As a short-term measure he will give the manager some good options for the rest of the season."

Hall has played for several non-league clubs including Grays Athletic, Bromley and Billericay, as well as his stint with Boston.

"I loved playing for Boston," he added. "I had the most amazing time but the commuting was a bit too much for training and game days. I would have loved to have stayed."

Boston are currently fifth in the Conference North table.