Scottish League One
Morton3Stenhousemuir2

Greenock Morton 3-2 Stenhousemuir

A remarkable second-half comeback kept Morton's League One title hopes on track against struggling Stenhousemuir.

The ninth-placed visitors led 2-0 after 55 minutes with goals from Ross Meechan and Paul McMullan.

But Peter MacDonald reduced the deficit on 78 minutes with a good finish following Lee Kilday's cross.

Declan McManus then knocked the ball home from a corner as the hosts ramped up the pressure and Stefan McCluskey added a last-minute header.

The victory leaves the Greenock side in third place - three points behind leaders Forfar.

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 5CrightonSubstituted forScullionat 61'minutes
  • 6Lamie
  • 3Russell
  • 7McCluskey
  • 4O'WareBooked at 58mins
  • 8Forbes
  • 11McCluskeySubstituted forMcKeeat 77'minutes
  • 9CaldwellSubstituted forMacDonaldat 61'minutes
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Scullion
  • 14McKee
  • 15Miller
  • 16Ferris
  • 17MacDonald
  • 20Adam

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Lithgow
  • 5McMillan
  • 3Summers
  • 7Fotheringham
  • 8Faulds
  • 6Millar
  • 11WattSubstituted forda Silva Moutinhoat 83'minutes
  • 9GrehanSubstituted forSutherlandat 90'minutes
  • 10McMullan

Substitutes

  • 12McCormack
  • 14Duncan
  • 15Craigie
  • 16Gallacher
  • 17Smith
  • 18da Silva Moutinho
  • 19Sutherland
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
1,568

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home20
Away11
Shots on Target
Home11
Away8
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 3, Stenhousemuir 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 3, Stenhousemuir 2.

Foul by Declan McManus (Morton).

Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 3, Stenhousemuir 2. Stefan McCluskey (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Craig Sutherland replaces Martin Grehan.

Attempt missed. Pedro Moutinho (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).

Pedro Moutinho (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 2, Stenhousemuir 2. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Scullion.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Attempt blocked. Stefan McCluskey (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Pedro Moutinho replaces Josh Watt.

Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).

Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Mark Russell (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Peter MacDonald (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Kilday.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Joe McKee replaces Jamie McCluskey.

Hand ball by Paul McMullan (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Attempt saved. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Declan McManus (Morton).

Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mark Russell (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jon Scullion (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).

Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

Attempt saved. Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Declan McManus (Morton).

Alan Lithgow (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

Attempt saved. Jamie McCluskey (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Peter MacDonald replaces Ross Caldwell.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Jon Scullion replaces Sean Crighton.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33196855361963
2Stranraer33187853332061
3Morton331931158391960
4Brechin331413652411155
5Airdrieonians3313101047371049
6Dunfermline33139114339448
7Peterhead33139114950-148
8Ayr3377193857-1928
9Stenhousemuir3384213655-1928
10Stirling3338223276-4417
View full Scottish League One table

