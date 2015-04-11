Greenock Morton 3-2 Stenhousemuir

A remarkable second-half comeback kept Morton's League One title hopes on track against struggling Stenhousemuir.

The ninth-placed visitors led 2-0 after 55 minutes with goals from Ross Meechan and Paul McMullan.

But Peter MacDonald reduced the deficit on 78 minutes with a good finish following Lee Kilday's cross.

Declan McManus then knocked the ball home from a corner as the hosts ramped up the pressure and Stefan McCluskey added a last-minute header.

The victory leaves the Greenock side in third place - three points behind leaders Forfar.