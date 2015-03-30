Match ends, England U21 3, Germany U21 2.
England U21 3-2 Germany U21
England Under-21s produced a late fightback to beat Germany and extend their excellent run going into the summer's European Championship.
Philipp Hofmann gave the Germans an early lead but Jesse Lingard's low drive got England back on level terms.
Hofmann restored the visitors' advantage after the break when he stabbed in from six yards.
But England rallied in style as Nathan Redmond swept in an equaliser and James Ward-Prowse slotted in from 12 yards.
Both these sides will feature at the European Championship in the Czech Republic and could meet in the semi-finals or final after being kept apart in the group stages.
Germany are among the favourites for the eight-team tournament, but England's run of seven wins from their last eight matches has added to the sense that they could themselves be genuine contenders.
|2015 European Under-21 Championship draw
|Group A
|Group B
|Czech Republic
|England
|Germany
|Italy
|Denmark
|Portugal
|Serbia
|Sweden
This was a victory achieved without Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Ross Barkley, Saido Berahino and Luke Shaw, all of whom were either involved with the full England squad or unavailable through injury.
And it was arguably not even the strongest side manager Gareth Southgate could have fielded from the players he did have available, as he made eight changes to the side who beat Czech Republic 1-0 on Friday.
Southgate elected not to start with Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, for instance, but it did not matter as England matched their opponents throughout.
Germany boasted Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and Schalke midfielder Max Meyer in their line-up, and they threatened to dominate early on.
Hofmann, who plays in the second tier of German football with Kaiserslautern, showed a touch of class to control a pass on the edge of the area and thrash a low strike beyond keeper Jonathan Bond with less than 15 minutes gone.
Lingard, on loan at Derby from Manchester United, cancelled out that goal when he provided the finish from 12 yards after a surging run from Carl Jenkinson.
But England were sluggish after the break and Hofmann punished them, prodding home from close range after Julian Korb crossed from the left.
England responded well to going behind but had to be patient as they went in search of an equaliser.
It eventually came when Norwich winger Redmond drilled low past Ter Stegen from the edge of the area and, with eight minutes remaining, Southampton's Ward-Prowse steered the ball home to ensure an England victory.
England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate: "It was 25 minutes before we started to play with any belief. We were a bit passive in the first 25. It's good we got the response we did.
"They looked a very good side. This is why we wanted these games - that's the standard we're going to face in the summer.
"There's a lot of food for thought in the game. We won't win the U21 European Championship if we play like we did in the first 25 minutes."
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Bond
- 2Jenkinson
- 5Stones
- 6GibsonSubstituted forKeaneat 77'minutes
- 3Garbutt
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 4Forster-CaskeySubstituted forChambersat 86'minutes
- 11Redmond
- 10HughesSubstituted forPritchardat 66'minutes
- 7Lingard
- 9Ings
Substitutes
- 12Chambers
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Keane
- 15Moore
- 16Pritchard
- 17Woodrow
Germany U21
- 12ter Stegen
- 14Korb
- 4Ginter
- 16Knoche
- 3Günter
- 10LeitnerBooked at 20minsSubstituted forKimmichat 45'minutes
- 11Can
- 7BittencourtSubstituted forGnabryat 45'minutes
- 20MeyerSubstituted forSchulzat 69'minutes
- 19YounesSubstituted forMalliat 77'minutes
- 17Hofmann
Substitutes
- 2Schulz
- 5Orban
- 6Geis
- 8Malli
- 13Zimmer
- 21Klaus
- 22Gnabry
- 23Horn
- 24Kimmich
- 25Karius
- Attendance:
- 30,178
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 3, Germany U21 2.
Hand ball by Philipp Hofmann (Germany U21).
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Calum Chambers (England U21).
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Calum Chambers replaces Jake Forster-Caskey.
Yunus Malli (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (England U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 3, Germany U21 2. James Ward-Prowse (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (England U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Germany U21 2. Nathan Redmond (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Yunus Malli replaces Amin Younes.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Michael Keane replaces Ben Gibson.
Amin Younes (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (England U21).
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Garbutt (England U21).
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.
Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (England U21) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Robin Knoche.
Foul by Christian Günter (Germany U21).
Nathan Redmond (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Nico Schulz replaces Max Meyer.
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Germany U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amin Younes.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Alex Pritchard replaces Will Hughes.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Will Hughes (England U21).
Foul by Max Meyer (Germany U21).
Will Hughes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.