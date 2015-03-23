Torquay United's players 'earn £375 a week' on average

Torquay United were relegated from the Football League in 2014

Torquay United's team on Saturday earned an average weekly wage of £375, according to manager Chris Hargreaves.

That figure is £104 below the most recent national average of £479.

"I'm giving a reason why sometimes we might not be up there with the big boys," Hargreaves told BBC Radio Devon.

"The average wage on Saturday was £375. You are not going to win a league on that unless you over-achieve miraculously," added Hargreaves, whose side are 15th in the Conference.

Torquay's reserve goalkeeper Jordan Seabright earlier this month, as the Gulls come to terms with the financial reality of life outside the Football League.

They were

How does Torquay's average wage compare? Sir Martin Sorrell, head of global advertising firm WPP, around £770,000 per week. England captain Wayne Rooney reportedly earns at Manchester United. UK MPs - around £1,423 per week. Teachers outside London earn a minimum of £22,023 (around £423 per week), rising to as much as £58,096 (around £1,117 per week). A customer service assistant at Sainsbury's earns £283 per week (based on a 40-hour week earning £7.08 per hour). A 40-hour week on the would net you £260.

Torquay moved up to 15th in the table after just their second league win of 2015.

The club's fans had hoped they would push for a immediate return to League Two and went on a six-game winning streak early in the season.

But they have only won six league games since and have seen their millionaire chairwoman Thea Bristow announce she will having drastically reduced her family's financing of the club in the past 12 months.

The Gulls were hoping for a response after their worst defeat at Plainmoor for almost 20 years.

"I thought the players responded to Tuesday's defeat in the best possible way," said Hargreaves. "In the first half we were dominant, but in the second half we conceded a set-piece and got a little bit nervy in what was a very important game.

"But the average age is very young, the average wage is very low, and those two things combined make it a challenge.

"We took criticism and it was in most quarters right, and we had to put it right.

"I'm pleased for those that have stuck with us, and with me, and we want to give them exciting performances."