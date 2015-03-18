Rachel Lee: Durham Women sign Bradford City Women midfielder

Rachel Lee signed for former WSL side Lincoln City Ladies in July 2013

Durham Women have signed midfielder Rachel Lee from Bradford City Women.

The former Sunderland and Lincoln City player will also remain at Bradford on a dual-registration until the Women's Premier League season ends in May.

"I'm excited to be joining and I'm looking forward to playing in the WSL again," Lee told the club website.

"It is great to be back playing in the North East. I already know a few players from previous clubs so it will be nice to be back with them again."

Lee could make her debut for the Wildcats away to Doncaster Rovers Belles on Thursday.

Bradford City are currently fourth in the Women's Premier League North, with 30 points from 16 games.