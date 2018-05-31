BBC Sport - Reading's Garath McCleary allegedly racially abused by fan
McCleary allegedly racially abused
- From the section Football
Reading winger Garath McCleary is visibly unhappy after allegedly being racially abused by a Bradford City supporter during Monday night's FA Cup sixth-round replay at the Madejski Stadium.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired