BBC Sport - Reading's Garath McCleary allegedly racially abused by fan

Reading winger Garath McCleary is visibly unhappy after allegedly being racially abused by a Bradford City supporter during Monday night's FA Cup sixth-round replay at the Madejski Stadium.

