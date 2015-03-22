Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Everton 2.
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Everton
-
- From the section Premier League
- Lennon scores first Everton goal
- Toffees second away league win of 2015
- QPR pointless at Loftus Road under Ramsey
- Everton nine points clear of drop zone
Aaron Lennon scored his first goal for Everton as they beat a spirited QPR side at Loftus Road and eased concerns about Premier League relegation.
Right-back Seamus Coleman had put the Toffees ahead in the first half with a clinical finish on the counter attack.
QPR equalised when substitute Eduardo Vargas profited from some lax Everton defending at a corner to fire home.
Winger Lennon, on loan from Tottenham, struck the winner for the visitors when he slotted in from close range.
The result moved Everton nine points clear of the drop zone and up to 13th place, while QPR are four points adrift of safety in 19th spot.
After a spectacular European thumping at the hands of Dynamo Kiev last week, Everton have just top-flight survival to focus on in the remainder of the campaign.
It is a stark contrast to Roberto Martinez's debut season in charge last term when Everton were challenging for a Champions League place and ultimately finished fifth.
Indeed, a section of Everton fans made their dissatisfaction towards their manager abundantly clear on Saturday with graffiti daubed on one of the stands at Goodison Park which said "Martinez out" and "not good enough".
The 41-year-old Spaniard showed the writing is not on the wall yet, though, as his side displayed plenty of character to win at Loftus Road and ease some of the tension in the aftermath of their Europa League elimination.
Everton's victory also left QPR manager Chris Ramsey without a single point from his four home games in charge.
|Little home comfort for QPR
|QPR have lost five consecutive league games at home and are without a victory in seven matches at Loftus Road
Ramsey was handed the QPR job until the end of the season following Harry Redknapp's decision to resign to have a knee operation, but the former Academy coach had been unable to spark an upturn in results.
QPR have lost six and won just once since Redknapp left and unless Ramsey can galvanise his players in the last eight games, an immediate return to the Championship beckons.
The home side showed early intent but fell behind when they were caught on the counter attack in the 18th minute.
Lennon and Leon Osman combined well and the latter's composed pass on the edge of the penalty area found the overlapping run of Coleman who saw his angled shot go in off the post.
QPR went close when Charlie Austin teased a cross into the six-yard box on the half-hour mark for Bobby Zamora, but the veteran forward could not generate enough power with his headed effort.
The home side showed greater urgency straight after half-time and Junior Hoilett's spectacular curling effort from distance rattled the crossbar.
QPR's pressure told and they equalised five minutes after the hour mark when Everton failed to clear a Matty Phillips corner. Charlie Austin miscontrolled the loose ball but Chile winger Vargas reacted and fired high into the net at the back post.
However, Everton regained the lead when QPR defender Nedum Onuoha only half-cleared Coleman's cross and Lennon, who joined on loan from Spurs on deadline day in February, was on hand to tap the ball home from close range.
Adel Taarabt struck the crossbar in injury time as QPR went in search of equaliser, but Everton held on to secure the points.
QPR boss Chris Ramsey:
"It is very disappointing to lose. I'm hoping it can be showed how well the boys played and fought for the club. How we have not come away with three points is unbelievable.
"Fortunately for us the other clubs around us haven't won and it keeps us within touching distance. We need to keep playing like that until the end of the season.
"I think we can get out of it, other teams have done that in the past. Had we gone out there with apathy and not played how we did then it would be different."
Everton manager Roberto Martinez:
"That was an outstanding performance in terms of greed and the personality we needed to adapt to that type of game.
"QPR have been unfortunate at home this season, have created chances and today the result could have gone either way. We defended very well and scored two outstanding goals.
"The desire and application we showed gives me more satisfaction than any other victory. Now we have to make sure this performance is an incredible platform for the rest of the reason. We need to climb the table as high as we can."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Green
- 14Isla
- 15Onuoha
- 4Caulker
- 13YunBooked at 54mins
- 7Phillips
- 8Barton
- 30Guimaraes CordeiroSubstituted forHenryat 71'minutes
- 23HoilettBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVargasat 60'minutes
- 25ZamoraSubstituted forTaarabtat 82'minutes
- 9Austin
Substitutes
- 5Ferdinand
- 6Hill
- 12McCarthy
- 19Kranjcar
- 20Henry
- 24Vargas
- 27Taarabt
Everton
- 24Howard
- 23Coleman
- 26Stones
- 6Jagielka
- 3Baines
- 25Lennon
- 16McCarthy
- 4Gibson
- 21Osman
- 10LukakuSubstituted forBarkleyat 67'minutes
- 9KonéSubstituted forNaismithat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 14Naismith
- 17Besic
- 20Barkley
- 27Browning
- 29Garbutt
- 30Alcaraz
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 17,706
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Everton 2.
Booking
Steven Naismith (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Everton. Ross Barkley tries a through ball, but Steven Naismith is caught offside.
Adel Taarabt (Queens Park Rangers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Steven Caulker.
Attempt missed. Steven Caulker (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mauricio Isla with a cross.
Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McCarthy (Everton).
Foul by Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers).
Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Offside, Everton. Tim Howard tries a through ball, but Steven Naismith is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Darron Gibson (Everton) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Adel Taarabt (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Adel Taarabt replaces Bobby Zamora.
Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).
Leon Osman (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Steven Naismith replaces Arouna Koné because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Arouna Koné (Everton) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Everton 2. Aaron Lennon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Osman (Everton).
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bobby Zamora.
Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).
Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Phil Jagielka (Everton).
Attempt missed. Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Karl Henry replaces Sandro.
Offside, Everton. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Leighton Baines is caught offside.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Steven Caulker.
Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers).
Aaron Lennon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Barkley (Everton).
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Phil Jagielka (Everton).