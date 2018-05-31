BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-Up: The highs and lows of the quarter-finals

Welbeck winner & Sherwood success

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the best goals, funniest moments and star performances from the FA Cup quarter-finals in under 10 minutes with our FA Cup Catch-Up.

We feature highlights from Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford, the ups and downs of the West Midlands derby and some of the worst misses of the competition so far.

Download to your mobile phone or tablet with BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

