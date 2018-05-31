BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-Up: The highs and lows of the quarter-finals
Welbeck winner & Sherwood success
- From the section FA Cup
Watch the best goals, funniest moments and star performances from the FA Cup quarter-finals in under 10 minutes with our FA Cup Catch-Up.
We feature highlights from Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford, the ups and downs of the West Midlands derby and some of the worst misses of the competition so far.
Download to your mobile phone or tablet with BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired