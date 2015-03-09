Anthony Ujah sorry for rough handling of goat mascot

Cologne's Anthony Ujah has apologised for grabbing the club mascot Hennes VIII the goat by the horns when the striker celebrated a goal on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international struck his side's fourth goal in their 4-2 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

He then ran to Hennes VIII, grabbed the animal by the horns and tried to drag it on to the pitch.

"Sorry Hennes. I was a bit too rough on him," Ujah wrote on his Twitter page next to a picture of the incident.

The animal's handler was initially taken by surprise by Ujah's actions but managed to quickly recover and pull the goat back before the forward returned to the pitch as Cologne celebrated their first home win since October.

Cologne sports director Joerg Schmadtke said: "Hennes is used to such stuff. He may have a bit of a sore neck."