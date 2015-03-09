FA Women's Cup final to be held at Wembley for first time

2014 winners Arsenal Ladies have lifted the FA Women's Cup a record 13 times

This year's FA Women's Cup final on Saturday, 1 August will be held at Wembley for the first time in the competition's history and is to be shown live on the BBC.

Last year's final was won by Arsenal - their 13th Cup win - against Everton at Stadium MK in front of 15,098 fans.

Over 45,000 people saw England lose to Germany at Wembley last November.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal beat Everton to win FA Cup

The holders start their defence with a fifth-round trip to Women's Super League Two side Millwall Lionesses.

Reigning WSL1 champions Liverpool visit 2012 Cup winners Birmingham City, while Chelsea will host second-tier Watford.

Last year's losing finalists Everton will play Bristol Academy at home and Tottenham will travel to Notts County.

There are also home draws for Coventry City, Manchester City and Aston Villa, with the ties to be played on 22 March.

Women in Sport welcomed the news of the Wembley final: "We can't wait to see the women's FA Cup finalists run out onto the Wembley turf later this year and we're calling on all fans of women's football from across the country to get to the game and show the power of women's sport.

"2015 is already promising to be an incredibly exciting year for women's football with this summer's Women's World Cup fast approaching. The decision to give the women's FA Cup a level playing field to the men's is an incredibly significant step in bringing the women's game to the widest possible audience through one of the most exciting spectacles in the annual sporting calendar."

FA Women's Cup fifth-round draw:

Everton v Bristol Academy

Chelsea v Watford

Coventry City v Charlton Athletic

Manchester City v Doncaster Rovers Belles

Millwall Lionesses v Arsenal

Birmingham City v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Sheffield

Notts County Ladies v Tottenham Hotspur