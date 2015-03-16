Reading 3-0 Bradford City

Reading will meet Arsenal in semi-finals

Bradford had beaten Chelsea in round four

Bradford's Morais sent off for high challenge

Bradford's fairytale run was brought to an end as Reading sealed their first FA Cup semi-final appearance for 88 years.

A Hal Robson-Kanu header and deflected Garath McCleary shot in the opening nine minutes set the Championship side on the way to a sixth-round replay win.

Bradford's Filipe Morais was sent off for a high challenge on 63 minutes and Jamie Mackie scored Reading's third shortly after with a neat low finish.

The Royals will face FA Cup holders Arsenal at Wembley on 18 or 19 April.

Reading took control straight from the first whistle, nine days after the sides battled out a 0-0 stalemate at Valley Parade.

Reading 3-0 Bradford: We were always comfortable - Steve Clarke

Robson-Kanu gave them an ideal start, rising to score with a near-post header from McCleary's sixth-minute corner.

The impressive McCleary - later the alleged victim of racist abuse by a supporter - doubled the lead three minutes later with Phil Parkinson's side still attempting to regroup.

The winger cut in from the right to beat keeper Ben Williams from just inside the area with a shot that took a big looping deflection off Andy Halliday.

A fine save from Williams prevented Reading's Dan Williams from adding a long-range third before half-time.

League One Bradford, who made six changes to the side that drew with Notts County on Saturday, retained hope of a second-half comeback, after recovering from two goals down in round four to beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in one of the competition's greatest-ever shocks.

But 48 hours after their last game, the tired-looking Bantams never appeared capable of a repeat of their heroics, which had also seen them knock out Premier League Sunderland and Championship side Millwall during a memorable run.

Their task was made even harder when Morais was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Nathaniel Chalobah - the Portuguese winger's foot connecting with the on-loan Chelsea midfielder's midriff as they contested a high ball.

Reading, who had rested all of their starting 11 in Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Watford, pressed home their numerical advantage, Chalobah releasing Mackie to fire past an exposed Williams.

Home fans celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle, having had time to savour the success in a one-sided contest.

Reading 3-0 Bradford: Phil Parkinson proud of Bantams FA Cup run

Bradford were left with the consolation of £180,000 prize money for reaching the last eight.

They will bid to end the season on a high by winning promotion to the Championship, with Reading still needing points to secure their safety.

Reading manager Steve Clarke told BBC Sport: "It's a long time since we've been in the semi-finals as a club, but before that we've got some important games in the league. We need to get some points.

"It's another big pay-day for a club that's been struggling financially for a couple of years, and it's a nice thing for the new owners who've just come in.

"Everyone connected with the club thought we'd be challenging to return to the Premier League. That's not happened for whatever reason and we'll hopefully be more competitive next season.

"The players are delighted but I don't know if there'll be too many celebrations at this stage."

Bradford manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Sport: "We got off to a bad start and it was difficult to come back from that.

"We gave them a huge lift and they deservedly went through.

"Our players have to be immensely proud of what we've achieved this season. We have to take this through to the last 11 games in the league to see what we can achieve.

"We just couldn't get going after that start we made, and the sending off didn't help us. After that, it was damage limitation."

